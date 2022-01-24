This City Has the Highest Poverty Rate In Utah

By Ginny Reese

January 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Poverty rates have decreased in the U.S., but there are still over 37 million people living below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

So what defines poverty? The Census Bureau says that poverty is reached "if a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold." This then makes every member of the family considered to be living in poverty.

Stacker.com released a list of the cities in Utah with the highest poverty rates.

5. South Salt Lake

This city has 18.7 percent of people living below the poverty line. That's a total of 4,421 people. Of that number, 1,353 of them are employed. 28.3 percent of individuals under the age of 18 are living in poverty in this city.

4. Vernal

This city has 20.3 percent of people living below the poverty line. That's a total of 2,079 people. Of that number, 551 of them are employed. 27.5 percent of individuals under the age of 18 are living in poverty in this city.

3. Cedar City

This city has 20.3 percent of people living below the poverty line. That's a total of 6,431 people. Of that number, 2,275 of them are employed. 19.7 percent of individuals under the age of 18 are living in poverty in this city.

2. Provo

This city has 26.3 percent of people living below the poverty line. That's a total of 27,795 people. Of that number, 13,933 of them are employed. 19.6 percent of individuals under the age of 18 are living in poverty in this city.

1. Logan

This city has 26.8 percent of people living below the poverty line. That's a total of 12,896 people. Of that number, 5,810 of them are employed. 29.4 percent of individuals under the age of 18 are living in poverty in this city.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices