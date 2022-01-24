WATCH: Bills Star Levels Fan Who Ran Onto Field During Playoff Game

Sunday's (January 23) epic Divisional playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs was briefly interrupted with two minutes left to go in regulation when a fan ran onto the field.

The fan managed to make his way to the 25-yard line where the teams were lining up for a pivotal fourth-down play. As security chased after the fan, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs ran over and leveled the Chiefs fan with a hard shoulder block.

A security guard then jumped on the fan, who put up his fist in triumph. Another security guard rushed over and helped subdue the unruly fan. He didn't seem too fazed after getting decked by an NFL player as he was yelling at the Chiefs defensive players and smiling as he was escorted off the field.