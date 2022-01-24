WATCH: Cars Damaged After Snowplow Pushes Icy Snow Into Oncoming Traffic

By Bill Galluccio

January 24, 2022

A snowplow driver damaged dozens of cars and caused numerous accidents while plowing a section of the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday (January 24). A video posted on Reddit captured the moment that the snowplow pushed a large amount of snow and icy debris over the highway median and into oncoming traffic.

The debris struck multiple vehicles causing accidents that left at least 12 people injured.

"Multiple eastbound vehicles were struck by the debris and/or crashed as a result," Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WKYC. "There were at least 40 vehicles involved and 12 known injuries."

One of the drivers told WEWS that he was shocked that the snowplow driver was acting recklessly.

"I've never seen anything like that," Michael Lemon told the news station. "I didn't know how to react. I was just dumbfounded that somebody could be so reckless."

"A lot of them didn't even know what to do. They just they kind of tried to stay in their own lane and hope to weather it," Lemon added.

Authorities said that the snowplow driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter. The Erie County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case to determine if the driver will face criminal charges.

Another video posted on YouTube showed some of the damage caused by the actions of the snowplow driver.

