Watch Chris Martin Adorably Help Dakota Johnson With Her Zoom Interview

Martin and Johnson began their relationship back in 2017. Though they've been together for quite some time, the pair are rarely spotted out in public together. While chatting with Elle UK recently, Johnson gave a rare statement about their "cozy and private" romance.

“We’ve been together for quite a while,” she told the outlet. “And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Though fans may not see them out and about too often, they have collaborated professionally. A few years back, Johnson directed the 'Cry, Cry, Cry' music video for Coldplay. When asked about working with her boyfriend, she joked he was a "diva."