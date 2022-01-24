'Wheel Of Fortune,' Pat Sajak Apologize To Benedict Cumberbatch

Well, this is awkward.

On Sunday (January 23), Pat Sajak revealed he doesn't know who one of the world's biggest movie stars is. The surprising admission came during Sunday's episode of Wheel of Fortune when Benedict Cumberbatch's name was part of a puzzle.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Tatyana Ali was one of the competitors. She ultimately solved the puzzle “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch," much to her delight. Once she solved the puzzle, though, Sajak admitted he was a bit confused by it. “We know eggs benedict, explain Benedict Cumberbatch,” the host said.

Not long after the moment aired, viewers of the show took to Twitter to discuss. "Pat Sajak doesn’t know who Benedict Cumberbatch is? That’s just (Dr) Strange," one fan wrote.

There was so much buzz about Sajak's lack of knowledge about Cumberbatch online that the show ultimately apologized to the actor in a short but sweet message. "Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch!" the official account tweeted alongside the tears of joy emoji.