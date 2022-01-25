10 Hidden Gems You Need To Check Out In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
January 25, 2022
People love flocking to Florida for its iconic attractions, dozens of beaches, and lively city cultures. But there's more to the Sunshine State than what's advertised or talked about. There are some stunning features tucked away for both locals and tourists to check out.
Travel + Leisure made the process easier and found ten locations that everyone should put on their radar.
"If you've visited any of the Sunshine State's hot spots, you know that they can get pretty crowded, so we've rounded up 10 hidden gem attractions in Florida without the crowds," according to the website. "You'll be surprised to see just how many incredible attractions are overlooked by tourists."
Here are the exciting and understated Florida attractions you should check out:
Three Sisters Spring at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge
A winter sanctuary for West Indian manatees. You can also drop by for hiking trails, guided tours, wildlife viewing, and other nature-based activities.
Dry Tortugas National Park
Located in the Florida Keys, there are all kinds of places to explore at this national park, from shipwrecks to Fort Jefferson.
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens
A relaxing attraction in Delray Beach where you can learn about Japanese culture, participate in activities, or just immerse yourself in the natural beauty.
Devil's Den
A warm, prehistoric natural spring where you can go on diving or snorkeling excursions.
Florida Caverns State Park
If you think some parts of Florida are wacky, get ready for the "otherwordly depths" of the Florida caverns.
Venetian Pool
A public community pool in Coral Gables and the largest freshwater pool in the United States.
Wacissa Springs County Park
A water-lover's dream. Indulge in snorkeling, fishing, boating, swimming, and other activities, including camping.
Southwest Florida Ale Trail
Attention all beer lovers: go on this exciting tour to connect with local breweries and maybe earn some prizes.
Ravine Gardens State Park
A jaw-dropping location where there are multiple ways to take in the views of stunning ravines that are dozens of feet deep.
Florida Historic Golf Trail
You'll be exposed to all kinds of golf courses, including spots built during the "Golden Age" of golf course architecture.
Congratulations to Cleveland Heights Golf Course – our featured course on the Florida Historic Golf Trail for January...Posted by Florida Historic Golf Trail on Tuesday, January 4, 2022
To learn more about these low-key locations, check out Travel + Leisure's article here.