Britney Spears is trying to enjoy her trip to Hawaii, but unfortunately, she's come down with a "horrible" stomach bug. In an update for her followers, the pop star revealed she's been sick for a month and compared the lingering nausea to pregnancy.

"I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant...it’s the nausea that is the worst," Spears began her lengthy update. "It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clockwork. I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up."

"It’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed," she continued. "I keep going and night I go dancing and my system starts to get clarity."

Unfortunately for the 'Toxic' singer, this illness has been going on for a month now. On top of feeling sick, Spears reveals she's still being followed by the paparazzi. "If someone has this you’re not alone !!! I’ve lost 2 pounds and that’s a lot for my body," she wrote. "I wake up and my body is so little yet the war dog media hiding outside my room put me on defense just like they always have."

She concluded her update with a strongly worded message for the photographers trying to snap a photo" "If you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me … please go f**k yourself and leave me alone !!!! I should be able to run around naked if I choose to… I just wish the sneaky paps would f**k off."