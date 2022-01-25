Damon Albarn Responds After Claiming Taylor Swift Doesn't Write Her Songs

Damon Albarn has issued an apology to Taylor Swift after claiming during an interview with the L.A. Times that the pop giant didn’t write her own music (which Swift tweeted was “completely false and SO damaging”).

“I totally agree with you,” Albarn wrote just over an hour after Swift sent her tweet. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon”

Albarn was referring to his interview in the L.A. Times, which shared its full exchange with Albarn in the story and in a tweet. When the pop music critic said “She may not be your taste, but Taylor Swift is an excellent songwriter,” Albarn responded: “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

The Times interviewer replied “Of course she does. Co-writes some of them.” That’s when Albarn said: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother [FINNEAS]. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

His comments sparked backlash, especially after Swift blasted his comments on social media. She told Albarn: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” She quickly added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.” See the exchange between artists — and the L.A. Times interview — below: