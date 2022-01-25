David Ortiz Elected To Hall Of Fame; Bonds, Clemens Snubbed In Final Year

One of the Boston Red Sox's most beloved players will soon take his place in Cooperstown.

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz was the only player elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class with 77.9% approval from the Baseball Writers' Association of America vote, surpassing the 75% needed for induction.

Ortiz, who was eligible for induction for the first time this year, played in the majors for 20 seasons, which included 14 in Boston, primarily serving as a designated hitter on three of the Red Sox's World Series teams, including the 2004 World Series, snapping the franchise's 86-year championship drought.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native finished his MLB career with a .286 batting average, 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI.

Ortiz is the fourth Dominican native to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Juan Marichal (1983), former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martínez (2015) and Vladimir Guerrero (2018) upon induction, which is scheduled to be held on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday, July 24.

Barry Bonds (66%) and Roger Clemens (65.2%) were second and third respectively in voting during their final year of eligibility on the writers' ballot.

Last year, zero players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time since 2013 and zero total inductees for the first time since 1960.

Ortiz and former MLB rival turned broadcast partner Alex Rodriguez headlined this year's list of first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Both Rodriguez and Ortiz were among the 13 first-time candidates and 17 holdovers to be included on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

Here are the full list of results from the 2022 BBWA Ballot per MLB TV: