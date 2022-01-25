Elton John Postpones Texas Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

"I think it's going to be a long, long time" for Texans who want to see Elton John in concert.

John's two Dallas shows scheduled for Tuesday (January 25) and Wednesday (January 26) at the American Airlines Center have been postponed after the singer recently tested positive for COVID-19, the venue announced.

"Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," the American Airlines Center said in a statement.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday and Wednesday's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will be honored at the rescheduled dates. The new dates have not yet been announced.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" started in September 2018 but was cut short in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The show has since started again on January 19 in New Orleans. North American tour dates are scheduled through the end of April 2022.

Following the Dallas shows, John is scheduled to perform in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday and Sunday. It has not yet been announced yet if these shows will be postponed as well.