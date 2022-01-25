Jack Black Pays Tribute To Meat Loaf, Thanks Him For 'Rocking So Hard'
By Katrina Nattress
January 26, 2022
When news broke that Meat Loaf had passed away on January 20, celebrities, including many from the rock world, quickly took to social media to pay homage to the theatrical rock star. Jack Black took a few days to collect his thoughts before sharing a thoughtful tribute to the musician/actor who portrayed his dad in Tenacious D's movie The Pick of Destiny.
" think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show.' Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie," he wrote alongside a reel of stills from Rocky Horror and The Pick of Destiny. "25 years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie 'The Pick Of Destiny' and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too. Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!! Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace."
Meat Loaf was 74 years old. See Black's post below.
News of Meat Loaf's passing was announced via a statement on his official Facebook page, which you can read below:
Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!