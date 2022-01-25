Jack Black Pays Tribute To Meat Loaf, Thanks Him For 'Rocking So Hard'

When news broke that Meat Loaf had passed away on January 20, celebrities, including many from the rock world, quickly took to social media to pay homage to the theatrical rock star. Jack Black took a few days to collect his thoughts before sharing a thoughtful tribute to the musician/actor who portrayed his dad in Tenacious D's movie The Pick of Destiny.

" think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show.' Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie," he wrote alongside a reel of stills from Rocky Horror and The Pick of Destiny. "25 years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie 'The Pick Of Destiny' and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too. Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!! Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace."

Meat Loaf was 74 years old. See Black's post below.