Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole To Headline 2022 Governors Ball Lineup

Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole are slated to headline the 2022 Governors Ball in New York City this summer, organizers confirmed when announcing the lineup on Tuesday (January 25). Other artists in the star-studded lineup include Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Roddy Ricch, Flume, Glass Animals, Playboi Carti and many more. It’s all set for June 10-12 at Citi Field.

Citi presale tickets are available now, and general tickets go on sale Thursday (January 27) at 12 p.m. ET, according to the Governors Ball. Ticket information is available online. Organizers also noted that, as of now, anyone in attendance will have to show full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to enter the festival: “Safety is always our number one priority, and please rest assured that we are working very closely with City and State officials on all things COVID-19 related. As of now, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival. Documentation will be checked upon entry, and acceptable documentation includes your actual vaccination card, a photocopy or photo of your vaccination card, or presentation of the NYC Covid Safe App or NYS Excelsior App. Any changes to this policy will be posted here as well as on our social media accounts.” Find further information here. See the full lineup here: