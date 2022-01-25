Meagan Good Calls Pending Divorce 'The Most Painful Thing I've Experienced'

While sharing that she never thought her marriage to Devon would end, the Harlem star added:

“[My divorce is] the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. [But] I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God. Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give him, just everything."

Last month, the couple announced their split in a joint statement, sharing:

"There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."