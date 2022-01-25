Neptune's Core Opens Up About 'Evolving,' Musical Influences & More

After releasing their debut album, Can't Have It All, in 2020, indie rock band Neptune's Core wasted no time working on and releasing their second album Evolving just a year later.

Evolving, released in the fall of 2021, showcases eleven diverse songs written and performed by the band, comprised of two pairs of sisters, Sofia Richter (singer/guitarist) and Hannah Richter (bassist), and Jacqueline Cywinski (guitarist/singer) and Kaitlin Cywinski (drummer).

Speaking to iHeartRadio, the group described their band as "an alternative indie rock band, we really appreciate diversity within music style; each song we write sounds different from the others. Sofie and Jacqueline come up with smooth harmonies and captivating lyrics. Kaitlin adds a cool drum rhythm, and eventually throws in some fills. Hannah lays down a cool, funky bass riff. Jacqueline and Sofie explore dissonance with colorful guitar chords. We work together and build off each other to achieve our own unique sound and end up having a great time in the process."

Learn more about Neptune's Core, their new album Evolving, and more in our exclusive interview below.

Tell us about how you came together and formed Neptune’s Core?

"We are two pairs of sisters, so Kaitlin and Jacqueline met when Jacqueline was born, and Sofie and Hannah met when Hannah was born! Sofie and Kaitlin met in 3rd grade during elementary school, and Jacqueline and Hannah soon after. The four of us bonded through a shared love of listening [to] and creating music! Neptune’s Core started out as a fun way to experiment with playing covers and writing original tunes. We originally played open mics and neighborhood parties but soon realized we wanted to pursue music more seriously."

Where does "Neptune's Core" come from?

"We liked the idea of being in an indie rock band with a space-related name. We came up with the name 'Neptune's Core' late one night, and it just stuck. Being an all-girl band with the name Neptune's Core feels cool!"