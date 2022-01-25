Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Have Been Preparing For Kids Since 2019

Last week, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra surprised their fans with some very happy news. The married couple quietly welcomed their first child together, a daughter, via surrogate.

While the news may have come as a delightful surprise to fans of the proud parents, a source close to Nick and Priyanka told People they've actually been preparing to welcome children since 2019. ​​"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," the source told the outlet. "They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

After tying the knot in December 2018, Nick and Priyanka purchased a sprawling estate in Encino, California. The source revealed they "spent months renovating the house" with their future family top of mind. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," the insider shared.

Nick and Priyanka first shared the news of their daughter's arrival via matching Instagram statements. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement reads.