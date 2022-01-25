Pfizer-BioNTech Begins Testing Omicron-Specific COVID Vaccine

By Jason Hall

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they've begun clinical trials on a modified version of their COVID-19 vaccine aimed to specifically protect against the omicron variant on Tuesday (January 25), NBC News reports.

The pharmaceutical companies said they plan to conduct trials on up to 1,420 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 in an effort to evaluate whether the modified vaccine is safe and provides a strong immune response amid the ongoing omicron surge.

Participants will be divided into three groups -- fully vaccinated, fully vaccinated and boosted and unvaccinated -- to see whether it is necessary to receive one, two or three doses of the omicron-specific vaccine.

Additionally, the companies plan to launch a separate, but similar study involving participants above the age of 55 and the modified vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research last Friday (January 21) which found that a booster shot of the current COVID vaccines provides strong protection against severe illnesses, including the omicron variant, which is currently responsible for most new cases nationwide.

Additionally, the CDC data also suggested the existing boosters offered "significant protection" against both infection and symptomatic illness, but protection was reported to be higher during the delta variant surge last summer compared to the recent spike in omicron cases.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices