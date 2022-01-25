Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His Late Uncle: 'Thank U For Loving Me'
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 25, 2022
Snoop Dogg is grieving the loss of his beloved Uncle Reo Varnado, who passed away last week. The West Coast legend took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself alongside his late Uncle, with a sweet message attached, writing:
“Uncle. Reo. U will be missed. Thank u for loving me and the whole world. u were a blessing.”
Varnado, a Portland-based restaurateur, owned Reo’s Ribs in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood District and once worked alongside Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party co-host Martha Stewart. His brother, Ricky, confirmed the devastating news in an emotional Facebook post, sharing:
“My heart is hurting badly, my brother Reo Varnado passed away last night @ 10:30pm, I need prayers & comfort to make it through this rough period in my life!!! R I P my brother, I’m going to miss you dearly!!!”
My heart is hurting badly, my brother Reo Varnado passed away last night @ 10:30pm, I need prayers & comfort to make it through this rough period in my life!!! R I P my brother, I'm going to miss you dearly!!!Posted by Ricky Varnado on Saturday, January 15, 2022
Although no official cause of death has been confirmed, Varnado has often been vocal about his health conditions on social media. He once shared details about her near death experience, writing:
“I want to thank God for bringing me back from the dead. I died 8 times I had a nurse that was inexperienced who stuck me with a needle and couldn’t get the needle to work. I told him you hurting me and he stuck me with the second needle."
The news comes in the midst of Snoop gearing up to take the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Well wishes to Snoop and the Varnado family.