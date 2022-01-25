The Tiniest Town In Massachusetts Is Home To Only 70 People

A southeastern Massachusetts island is the smallest town in the Bay State with a population of just 70 people.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every state, which included Gosnold as the smallest population for Massachusetts.

The state rankings were based on the 2019 Census, which listed the island as having a population of 75.

Gosnold's population has since dropped to 70, according to the 2020 decennial Census via MALegislature.gov.

"Gosnold actually consists of the Elizabeth Islands, which extend from southwestern Cape Cod, just north of Martha’s Vineyard," Reader's Digest wrote. "Several of the islands are privately owned by the Forbes family. Cuttyhunk Island is a popular spot for summer vacationing, but most people are only there for the season."

