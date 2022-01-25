Woman Faces Charges After Boy Dies In Aurora Apartment Fire

Authorities have arrested a woman lighting a devastating apartment fire that killed a 5-year-old boy in Aurora, Colorado, FOX 31 reports.

Aurora Police say 37-year-old Alondra Michel was arrested Monday (January 24) and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Additional charges are expected, reporters say.

"Early information obtained in the investigation is that Alondra was involved in a domestic violence incident with a resident on the main level of the apartment building," according to officials in a statement. "Alondra intentionally set something inside of the apartment on fire, which quickly spread to adjacent units, including the second-story apartment where the 5-year-old was found."

The flames were initially reported at the Bella Terra apartments located at 15320 E. Evans. Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The 5-year-old boy, who was identified by his family as Abner “Choco” Salmeron Jr., was reportedly rushed to the hospital but later died.

Multiple people were rescued from the burning three-story building, and two more people were hospitalized, according to reporters. Twelve units were scorched in the fire, and 31 people were displaced, they added.

Officers say Michel was identified as the suspect from "numerous witnesses" and "physical evidence from the scene."

A GoFundMe has been created to cover the boy's funeral costs.