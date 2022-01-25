Zendaya & Tom Holland Went On A Magical 'Harry Potter' Date

One of Hollywood's cutest couples is going strong. Following the whirlwind press tour for their blockbuster smash Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom Holland are enjoying some downtime together in London.

Over the weekend, the co-stars turned couple was spotted hanging out together in Holland's hometown. Before stopping by his parents' house, they were photographed cozying up together while out on a walk.

Following their outing, Zenday and Holland swung by the Holland family home for a quick visit. Joined by Holland's mom and younger brothers Harry, Paddy and Sam, they then attended a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre in London's West End. DailyMail published photos of their outing, which you can see here.