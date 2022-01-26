Former CIA 'Black Site' Where Prisoners Were Tortured Is For Sale

The Lithuanian government is preparing to sell a complex that was once used by the CIA as a "black site" where prisoners in the war on terror were interrogated and tortured.

The complex, which is near the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, was used by the CIA until 2006. Several high-profile prisoners, including Abu Zubaydah and Khalid Sheikh, were brought there and subjected to various forms of torture.

A 2014 CIA report found that prisoners brought to the site, which was referred to as Project No 2 or Detention Site Violet, were tortured at other "black site" prisons and had been "all but drained of actionable intelligence" by the time they arrived. Despite that, they were subjected to other forms of torture, such as sleep deprivation and constant exposure to bright lights and high-intensity noise.

After the site was closed in 2006, it was converted to a training facility operated by Lithuanian intelligence services from 2007 to 2018.

Officials did not say how much the property would cost when it hits the market.

Human rights activists are not happy that the property is being sold, while those responsible for what happened at the site remain unpunished.

"The fact that this site where detainees were tortured and abused is simply going to be sold without any acknowledgment of the truth, without any meaningful investigation, is testament to the fact that impunity has reigned supreme with respect to the CIA's torture program and the European governments' complicity," Amrit Singh, a lawyer for the Open Society Justice Initiative, told the Washington Post.