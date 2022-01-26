Here's Where You Can Get Free Food On Your Birthday

Everybody likes to treat themselves on their birthday, right? So, why not treat yourself to some delicious (and deliciously free) food. Offers.com put together a comprehensive list of all the restaurants that offer freebies for people celebrating their birthdays. From breakfast at iHop to a free side with your burger at Smashburger, there's something for everyone. Check out the full list of birthday freebies below:

Breakfast Freebies & Deals

Bojangles – When you subscribe to Bojangles e-club, you’ll receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday with any purchase.

– When you subscribe to Bojangles e-club, you’ll receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday with any purchase. Bruegger’s – When you sign up for the Bruegger’s Inner Circle, you’ll receive a free bagel with cream cheese on your birthday.

– When you sign up for the Bruegger’s Inner Circle, you’ll receive a free bagel with cream cheese on your birthday. Chompies – Visit on your birthday to receive a free birthday Eggciting Breakfast with two eggs, home fries and a choice of bagel with cream cheese, toast or an English muffin. A valid legal ID is required to unlock this deal.

– Visit on your birthday to receive a free birthday Eggciting Breakfast with two eggs, home fries and a choice of bagel with cream cheese, toast or an English muffin. A valid legal ID is required to unlock this deal. Denny’s – You can get a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday if you’re a Denny’s Rewards Member. ID required.

– You can get a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday if you’re a Denny’s Rewards Member. ID required. Einstein Bros Bagels – As a member of the Shmear Society Rewards, you’ll get a free egg sandwich on your birthday with a separate purchase.

– As a member of the Shmear Society Rewards, you’ll get a free egg sandwich on your birthday with a separate purchase. IHOP – Enroll in the MyHop email list and get a pancake breakfast for free on your birthday.

– Enroll in the MyHop email list and get a pancake breakfast for free on your birthday. Waffle House – Enjoy a free birthday treat on your birthday when you join the Regulars Club.

Appetizer Freebies & Deals