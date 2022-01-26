Here's Where You Can Get Free Food On Your Birthday
By Emily Lee
January 26, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Everybody likes to treat themselves on their birthday, right? So, why not treat yourself to some delicious (and deliciously free) food. Offers.com put together a comprehensive list of all the restaurants that offer freebies for people celebrating their birthdays. From breakfast at iHop to a free side with your burger at Smashburger, there's something for everyone. Check out the full list of birthday freebies below:
Breakfast Freebies & Deals
- Bojangles – When you subscribe to Bojangles e-club, you’ll receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday with any purchase.
- Bruegger’s – When you sign up for the Bruegger’s Inner Circle, you’ll receive a free bagel with cream cheese on your birthday.
- Chompies – Visit on your birthday to receive a free birthday Eggciting Breakfast with two eggs, home fries and a choice of bagel with cream cheese, toast or an English muffin. A valid legal ID is required to unlock this deal.
- Denny’s – You can get a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday if you’re a Denny’s Rewards Member. ID required.
- Einstein Bros Bagels – As a member of the Shmear Society Rewards, you’ll get a free egg sandwich on your birthday with a separate purchase.
- IHOP – Enroll in the MyHop email list and get a pancake breakfast for free on your birthday.
- Waffle House – Enjoy a free birthday treat on your birthday when you join the Regulars Club.
Appetizer Freebies & Deals
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Receive free wings during your birthday month if you join Blazin’ Rewards.
- On The Border – As a member of On the Border’s Club Cantina, you’ll receive a free surprise in honor of your natal day.
- Pei Wei – As a member of Pei Wei’s My Wei Rewards, you can choose a free Small Plate, including crab wontons, traditional edamame, a veggie spring roll or pork egg roll during your birthday month.
- Smashburger – When you join the Smashclub, you can earn a free regular side on your birthday as a silver-level member. If you reach gold status by spending $100+ per year, you get a free Classic Smash on your birthday. If you hit platinum status by spending $500+ per year, you get a free Classic Smash with a regular side.
- Zaxby’s – Receive a free treat on your birthday when you sign up for the Zax Fanz Club.
Lunch and Dinner Freebies & Deals
- Acapulco – When you sign up for the e-club, score a free entree on your birthday.
- Auntie Anne’s – When you join My Pretzel Perks, a coupon for a free treat on your birthday.
- Baja Fresh – Enjoy a birthday reward on your birthday as a member of Club Baja.
- bd’s Mongolian Grill – Score a free meal on your birthday as a member of the eClub. Participating locations only.
- Black Angus Steakhouse – Enjoy a free steak dinner and free dessert, with the purchase of an entree, on your first birthday as a Prime Club member. For each birthday thereafter, members get a free Cowboy Cookie with the purchase of an entree.
- Black Bear Diner – Join the eClub and receive a free meal on your birthday.
- Blimpie – Score a free 6-inch sub with the purchase of a sub and drink on your birthday when you join Blimpie Rewards.
- Chevys – When you sign up for the e-club, receive a free entree on your birthday.
- El Torito – When you sign up for the e-club, get a free entree on your birthday.
- Firehouse Subs – When you sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday, you’ll get a free medium sub Reward. The Reward will be valid on your birthday or within the following six days.
- Fire & Ice – Join the ViP Club to score a free dinner on your birthday.
- Houlihan’s – Dine on a free entree on your birthday if you join their email list.
- HuHot Mongolian Grill – You can get a free grill meal with the purchase of another meal on your birthday if you sign up for HuHot Rewards.
- Jersey Mike’s – Join Jersey Mike’s Email Club and score a free sub on your birthday.
- Kobe Steakhouse – If you join Kobe Rewards, you’ll get a free cupcake, plus $15 off a single entrée Friday through Saturday or up to $25 off a single entrée Sunday through Thursday that can be redeemed any day during your birthday month with the purchase of another full-priced entree.
- Lennys Grill & Subs – For a free 7.5-inch sub or salad on your birthday, join the Lennys VIP Rewards.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill – You can get a free burrito on your birthday if you are a Moe Rewards program member.
- Papa Gino’s – Land a free 10-inch cheese pizza on your birthday if you are a member of Papa Gino’s Rewards.
- Pita Pit – Join Pita Pack Rewards to score a free birthday pita.
- Red Robin – Become a member of Red Robin Royalty to get a free burger on your birthday.
- Ruby Tuesday – Free burger or garden bar entree on your birthday when you join the So Connected Club.
- Sonny’s BBQ – You’ll score a free Big Deal Combo for your birthday as a member of the ‘Q Crew.
- Spaghetti Warehouse – Score a free meal on your birthday when you become a member at Spaghetti Warehouse eClub.
- Togo’s – As a member of Togo’s Rewards, you’ll receive a birthday sandwich reward on your birthday.
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill – You can dine on a free birthday meal during the month of your birthday if you are a member of Club Tucanos.
- Veggie Grill – When you sign up for the Rewards Program, you’ll receive a complimentary birthday dish on your special day.
- Wetzel’s Pretzels – Score a free pretzel on your birthday if you download the app.
- Which Wich – Get a free Wich on your birthday when you join the Vibe Club.
Dessert and Treats Freebies & Deals
- A&W – When you sign up for the A&W Mug Club, you get a free root beer float on your birthday.
- Applebee’s – At select locations, you can get a free birthday dessert coupon when you join the Applebee’s email club. Note that offer and availability may vary by location as Applebee’s are franchise-owned.
- Baskin Robbins – As a member of the Birthday Club, you’ll get a free 2.5-oz. scoop coupon on your birthday.
- Biggby Coffee – Every year, you’ll get a free drink on your birthday if you join B Happy Lounge.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Join the BJ’s email list for a free birthday pizookie coupon.
- Bruster’s – As a member of Bruster’s Sweet Rewards, you’ll get a special treat on your birthday.
- BurgerFi – Download the BurgerFi app to land a birthday shake.
- California Pizza Kitchen – As a member of CPK Rewards, you get a free dessert on your birthday.
- Cantina Laredo – As a member of the e-Club, you can celebrate your birthday with a free dessert.
- Caribou Coffee – Perks members receive a special treat on their special day.
- Carvel – When you join Fudgie Fanatics, you’ll get a free cone on your birthday.
- Chili’s – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join My Chili’s Rewards.
- Cold Stone Creamery – At Cold Stone Creamery you can get a buy one get one free creation coupon to use on your birthday.
- Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Enjoy a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree as a member of their eClub.
- Cotton Patch Cafe – Join the Club to score a free dessert on your birthday.
- Culver’s – Get a free sundae on your birthday. Just sign up for the Culver’s rewards program and add your birthdate to your profile.
- Del Taco – Enjoy a free regular-size Premium shake on your birthday when you join the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub. Choose vanilla, chocolate or strawberry. Choose any shake or dessert once you earn 1,500+ points.
- Dippin’ Dots – Sign up for the Dot Crazy! email club to score free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday.
- Duck Donuts – Land a free donut if you download the Duck Donuts Rewards app.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – You can get a free any-size beverage for your birthday when you sign up for DDPerks.
- Dunn Brothers Coffee – You’ll be treated to a $5 birthday credit if you download the Dunn Brothers Coffee Rewards App.
- El Chico – Join the E-Club to land a complimentary dessert on your birthday.
- Friendly’s – Join the Sweet Rewards Club and get a free medium sundae on your birthday.
- Glory Days Grill – If you sign up for the Victory Club, you’ll score a free dessert on your birthday.
- Godiva – As a Godiva Rewards Club member, you will receive a birthday chocolate offer every year.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company – Join the Pie Dough Club to score a slice of pie à la mode or a 6-inch mini fruit pie.
- Huddle House – Enjoy a free treat on your birthday when you join Huddle Up Rewards.
- Iguana Mia – If you provide valid ID and dine on your birthday, you can get a free fried ice cream. In addition, if you are a Loyalty member with an Iguana Mia Store Card, you have the option to double a dollar amount reload (up to $100) when you visit on your birthday with a valid ID.
- Jamba Juice – Enjoy a free medium birthday smoothie if you are a member of My Jamba Rewards and have spent at least $15 on Jamba orders logged in your rewards account.
- Juice it Up – Get a free medium smoothie on your birthday if you download the Juice it Up! App and create an account.
- Krispy Kreme – Become a member of Krispy Kreme Rewards to get a free birthday reward on your birthday. Typically, the reward includes a free doughnut and coffee.
- La Madeleine – Join the e-Club to get a free bakery treat on your birthday.
- Mimi’s – Join Mimi’s E-Club for a sweet treat on your birthday.
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – To get a free birthday dessert, sign up for Ninety Nine Restaurant Rewards.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – To get a free Bundlet on your birthday, join the eClub.
- Olga’s Kitchen – As a member of Olga’s Rewards PLUS, you’ll receive a special dessert anytime during the month of your birthday.
- Olive Garden – Visit on your birthday to get a free dessert.
- Papa John’s – Score a free dessert during your birthday month if you are a member of the Papa Rewards program.
- Peet’s Coffee – To land a free baked good or beverage, plus 25 points on your birthday, join Peetnik Rewards.
- P.F. Chang’s – As a member of P.F. Chang’s Rewards, you will receive a free appetizer or dessert (whichever comes out to more on your check) during the month of your birthday.
- Pinkberry – You’ll receive a free yogurt on your birthday when you join PinkCard Loyalty.
- Pizza Inn – Score a free birthday dessert if you download the Pizza Inn Rewards app.
- Planet Smoothie – Get a free smoothie for your birthday as a member of their eClub.
- Portillo’s Create an online ordering account and join the Portillo’s Birthday Club to get a free piece of chocolate cake on your birthday, and enter three kids’ birthdays for free cake as well.
- Ram Restaurant & Brewery – As a member of the MVP club, you’ll get a free Mud Pie on your birthday.
- Rita’s Italian Ice – When you join the Birthday e-Club, you’ll get a free birthday reward.
- Shari’s – Free slice of pie on your birthday when you join Shari’s Rewards Club.
- Smokey Bones – When you sign up for the Bones Club, you receive a free dessert on your birthday.
- Smoothie King – You’ll be treated to a bonus birthday smoothie on your birthday as a member of Healthy Rewards.
- Sprinkles Cupcakes – As a Vanilla Tier member of Sprinkles Perks, you’ll be treated to a free cupcake on the Wednesday before your birthday that you have 30 days to redeem. If you are a Dark Chocolate Tier member, you can receive two free cupcakes and if you are a Red Velvet Tier member, you receive a baker’s dozen (13).
- Starbucks – Enjoy a free birthday treat as a Starbucks Rewards member and get free coffee and tea refills too.
- TCBY Become a member of the TCBY Insiders and receive a free birthday treat after you reach Silver Spoon status.
- Ted’s Montana Grill – To get a free birthday dessert, sign up for the Ted’s Insider club.
- The Cheesecake Factory – Score a free birthday sundae with a tiny scoop of vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, confetti and a candle — no signup required!
- The Habit Burger Grill – Receive a special treat on your birthday if you join The CharClub.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Join the Uno Insider’s Club to land a free dessert on your birthday.
- Yogurtland- As a member of Yogurtland Real Rewards, you get a free treat on the house on your birthday.
Free Birthday Gifts and Surprises
- Abuelo’s – Enjoy a special birthday offer on your birthday when you become a member of Mi Abuelo’s Rewards.
- Benihana – Register for The Chef’s Table and get a $30 gift certificate during the month of your birthday.
- Bertucci’s – Get a special birthday gift when you join the Bertucci’s eclub.
- Boston Market – Join the Rotisserie Rewards club and get a free reward on your birthday.
- Checkers – Land a special reward for your birthday if you download the Rewards Loyalty app.
- Chick-fil-A – To get a birthday reward on your special day, sign up for Chick-fil-A One.
- Daphne’s California Greek – Join Pita Points Rewards and you’ll automatically get a $10 off your first purchase made 30 days after your birthday.
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – When you join the Big Yellow Cup Club you’ll receive additional rewards on your birthday.
- Donatos – Join Donatos Pizza Love Rewards and get a special offer for your birthday.
- Edible Arrangements – Join the Edible Rewards Program to get a birthday gift on your special day.
- El Pollo Loco – Join My Loco Rewards to score a special birthday reward.
- Farmer Boys – Download the VIF app for a birthday surprise on your special day.
- Flat Top Grill – As a member of the Flat Top Grill E-Club, you’ll receive a free gift on your birthday.
- Fleming’s – As a Friend of Fleming’s, you’ll receive a special gift when you dine within 30 days of your birthday.
- Genghis Grill – Download the Genghis Rewards Loyalty app to score a free birthday gift.
- Golden Corral – You’ll receive a birthday offer when you join the Good as Gold Club.
- Gordon Biersch – Join Gordon Biersch Rewards to score a birthday e-gift.
- Great American Cookies – When you download the Green American Cookies Rewards app, you’ll get a special reward on your birthday.
- Halo Burger – Join Halo Rewards to get something sweet during the month of your birthday.
- Hard Rock Cafe – Members of Hard Rock Rewards get an annual birthday offer.
- Hof’s Hut – Become a Preferred Guest to receive a birthday gift.
- Islands – Sign up for Tiki Link to score a free gift on your birthday.
- Landshark Bar & Grill – Join the Fins Up Club to receive a special offer for your birthday.
- Longhorn Steakhouse – Score special offers and coupons on your birthday if you are a member of the Rewards club.
- Marble Slab Creamery – Enjoy a birthday reward on your birthday if you are a member of Slab Happy Rewards.
- Margaritaville – Join the Fins Up Club to get a special offer for your birthday.
- Marie Callender’s – As a member of Marie Callender’s eClub, you’ll receive a special offer in your email inbox on your birthday.
- McCormick & Schmick’s – You can get a $25 birthday reward during your birthday month if you are a member of the Landry’s Select Club.
- Medieval Times – To get a birthday surprise, join the Queen’s Court email list.
- Melting Pot – Join Club Fondue to land a birthday voucher in honor of your special day.
- Not Your Average Joe’s – Join the email club to receive an annual birthday gift each year.
- O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar – Become a member of the O’Club and enjoy a delicious birthday gift for free each year.
- Orange Leaf – When you register your Orange Leaf card, you can get a $5 reward on your birthday.
- Panera Bread – Join MyPanera to get a free reward on your birthday.
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – You can receive a special gift on your birthdays if you join MyPerkins.
- PizzaExpress – Sign up for an account to get a birthday treat.
- Pretzelmaker – Score a birthday surprise when you sign up for the Pretzelmaker eClub.
- Quiznos – When you sign up for the Toasty Points club, you’ll score a 10 bonus points on your birthday to use towards a drink, subs, salads, treats and more.
- Rainforest Cafe – Get a $25 birthday reward when you join Landry’s Select Club.
- RA Sushi – Land a $20 gift certificate during the month of your birthday and half birthday if you sign up for The Hook Up email program.
- Red Lobster – Become a member of the Fresh Catch Club to get a surprise birthday offer.
- Red Mango – Enroll in Club Mango for a $5 birthday reward.
- Rubio’s – Score a birthday surprise when you become a member of Rubio’s Rewards.
- Sbarro – Get a birthday surprise as a member of the Slice Society.
- Seasons 52 – Sign up for the newsletter to receive special offers and coupons on your birthday.
- Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar – Get a free reward on your birthday and your kids’ birthday if you download the Cheddar Fries Nation app.
- Subway – Download the Subway MyWay Rewards app to earn something special on your birthday.
- Taco Cabana – Join the MY TC! Rewards Club and receive a birthday surprise.
- Texas de Brazil – When you join Texas de Brazil’s eclub, you’ll be treated to a special offer on your birthday.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe – You’ll score $2 off your order on your birthday when you join Tropical Rewards. After qualifying amounts at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, you’ll be eligible to earn $3 off your order or a free menu item of your choice valued up to $10.
- Wienerschnitzel – Join the Wiener Lovers’ Club to score a free coupon on your birthday.
Kids-Only Freebies & Deals
- Benihana – When you join Kabuki Kids, your child will receive a free souvenir mug on his or her birthday if you purchase a Kabuki Kids meal.
- Barnes & Noble – As a member of the Kids Club, youngsters can get a free cupcake on their birthday from the Barnes & Noble cafe.
- California Pizza Kitchen – Host your kid’s birthday party at CPK and get a free CPKids meal events for your next visit.
- Chuck E Cheese – Sign up for More Cheese Rewards to get a free birthday treat within three days of your kid’s birthday, plus 100 free tickets to be used during the month of their half birthday.