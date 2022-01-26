Here's Where You Can Get Free Food On Your Birthday

By Emily Lee

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everybody likes to treat themselves on their birthday, right? So, why not treat yourself to some delicious (and deliciously free) food. Offers.com put together a comprehensive list of all the restaurants that offer freebies for people celebrating their birthdays. From breakfast at iHop to a free side with your burger at Smashburger, there's something for everyone. Check out the full list of birthday freebies below:

Breakfast Freebies & Deals

  • Bojangles – When you subscribe to Bojangles e-club, you’ll receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday with any purchase.
  • Bruegger’s – When you sign up for the Bruegger’s Inner Circle, you’ll receive a free bagel with cream cheese on your birthday.
  • Chompies – Visit on your birthday to receive a free birthday Eggciting Breakfast with two eggs, home fries and a choice of bagel with cream cheese, toast or an English muffin. A valid legal ID is required to unlock this deal.
  • Denny’s – You can get a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday if you’re a Denny’s Rewards Member. ID required.
  • Einstein Bros Bagels – As a member of the Shmear Society Rewards, you’ll get a free egg sandwich on your birthday with a separate purchase.
  • IHOP – Enroll in the MyHop email list and get a pancake breakfast for free on your birthday.
  • Waffle House – Enjoy a free birthday treat on your birthday when you join the Regulars Club.

Appetizer Freebies & Deals

  • Buffalo Wild Wings – Receive free wings during your birthday month if you join Blazin’ Rewards.
  • On The Border – As a member of On the Border’s Club Cantina, you’ll receive a free surprise in honor of your natal day.
  • Pei Wei – As a member of Pei Wei’s My Wei Rewards, you can choose a free Small Plate, including crab wontons, traditional edamame, a veggie spring roll or pork egg roll during your birthday month.
  • Smashburger – When you join the Smashclub, you can earn a free regular side on your birthday as a silver-level member. If you reach gold status by spending $100+ per year, you get a free Classic Smash on your birthday. If you hit platinum status by spending $500+ per year, you get a free Classic Smash with a regular side.
  • Zaxby’s – Receive a free treat on your birthday when you sign up for the Zax Fanz Club.

Lunch and Dinner Freebies & Deals

  • Acapulco – When you sign up for the e-club, score a free entree on your birthday.
  • Auntie Anne’s – When you join My Pretzel Perks, a coupon for a free treat on your birthday.
  • Baja Fresh – Enjoy a birthday reward on your birthday as a member of Club Baja.
  • bd’s Mongolian Grill – Score a free meal on your birthday as a member of the eClub. Participating locations only.
  • Black Angus Steakhouse – Enjoy a free steak dinner and free dessert, with the purchase of an entree, on your first birthday as a Prime Club member. For each birthday thereafter, members get a free Cowboy Cookie with the purchase of an entree.
  • Black Bear Diner – Join the eClub and receive a free meal on your birthday.
  • Blimpie – Score a free 6-inch sub with the purchase of a sub and drink on your birthday when you join Blimpie Rewards.
  • Chevys – When you sign up for the e-club, receive a free entree on your birthday.
  • El Torito – When you sign up for the e-club, get a free entree on your birthday.
  • Firehouse Subs – When you sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday, you’ll get a free medium sub Reward. The Reward will be valid on your birthday or within the following six days.
  • Fire & Ice – Join the ViP Club to score a free dinner on your birthday.
  • Houlihan’s – Dine on a free entree on your birthday if you join their email list.
  • HuHot Mongolian Grill – You can get a free grill meal with the purchase of another meal on your birthday if you sign up for HuHot Rewards.
  • Jersey Mike’s – Join Jersey Mike’s Email Club and score a free sub on your birthday.
  • Kobe Steakhouse – If you join Kobe Rewards, you’ll get a free cupcake, plus $15 off a single entrée Friday through Saturday or up to $25 off a single entrée Sunday through Thursday that can be redeemed any day during your birthday month with the purchase of another full-priced entree.
  • Lennys Grill & Subs – For a free 7.5-inch sub or salad on your birthday, join the Lennys VIP Rewards.
  • Moe’s Southwest Grill – You can get a free burrito on your birthday if you are a Moe Rewards program member.
  • Papa Gino’s – Land a free 10-inch cheese pizza on your birthday if you are a member of Papa Gino’s Rewards.
  • Pita Pit – Join Pita Pack Rewards to score a free birthday pita.
  • Red Robin – Become a member of Red Robin Royalty to get a free burger on your birthday.
  • Ruby Tuesday – Free burger or garden bar entree on your birthday when you join the So Connected Club.
  • Sonny’s BBQ – You’ll score a free Big Deal Combo for your birthday as a member of the ‘Q Crew.
  • Spaghetti Warehouse – Score a free meal on your birthday when you become a member at Spaghetti Warehouse eClub.
  • Togo’s – As a member of Togo’s Rewards, you’ll receive a birthday sandwich reward on your birthday.
  • Tucanos Brazilian Grill – You can dine on a free birthday meal during the month of your birthday if you are a member of Club Tucanos.
  • Veggie Grill – When you sign up for the Rewards Program, you’ll receive a complimentary birthday dish on your special day.
  • Wetzel’s Pretzels – Score a free pretzel on your birthday if you download the app.
  • Which Wich – Get a free Wich on your birthday when you join the Vibe Club.

Dessert and Treats Freebies & Deals

  • A&W – When you sign up for the A&W Mug Club, you get a free root beer float on your birthday.
  • Applebee’s – At select locations, you can get a free birthday dessert coupon when you join the Applebee’s email club. Note that offer and availability may vary by location as Applebee’s are franchise-owned.
  • Baskin Robbins – As a member of the Birthday Club, you’ll get a free 2.5-oz. scoop coupon on your birthday.
  • Biggby Coffee – Every year, you’ll get a free drink on your birthday if you join B Happy Lounge.
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Join the BJ’s email list for a free birthday pizookie coupon.
  • Bruster’s – As a member of Bruster’s Sweet Rewards, you’ll get a special treat on your birthday.
  • BurgerFi – Download the BurgerFi app to land a birthday shake.
  • California Pizza Kitchen – As a member of CPK Rewards, you get a free dessert on your birthday.
  • Cantina Laredo – As a member of the e-Club, you can celebrate your birthday with a free dessert.
  • Caribou Coffee – Perks members receive a special treat on their special day.
  • Carvel – When you join Fudgie Fanatics, you’ll get a free cone on your birthday.
  • Chili’s – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join My Chili’s Rewards.
  • Cold Stone Creamery – At Cold Stone Creamery you can get a buy one get one free creation coupon to use on your birthday.
  • Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Enjoy a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree as a member of their eClub.
  • Cotton Patch Cafe – Join the Club to score a free dessert on your birthday.
  • Culver’s – Get a free sundae on your birthday. Just sign up for the Culver’s rewards program and add your birthdate to your profile.
  • Del Taco – Enjoy a free regular-size Premium shake on your birthday when you join the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub. Choose vanilla, chocolate or strawberry. Choose any shake or dessert once you earn 1,500+ points.
  • Dippin’ Dots – Sign up for the Dot Crazy! email club to score free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday.
  • Duck Donuts – Land a free donut if you download the Duck Donuts Rewards app.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts – You can get a free any-size beverage for your birthday when you sign up for DDPerks.
  • Dunn Brothers Coffee – You’ll be treated to a $5 birthday credit if you download the Dunn Brothers Coffee Rewards App.
  • El Chico – Join the E-Club to land a complimentary dessert on your birthday.
  • Friendly’s – Join the Sweet Rewards Club and get a free medium sundae on your birthday.
  • Glory Days Grill – If you sign up for the Victory Club, you’ll score a free dessert on your birthday.
  • Godiva – As a Godiva Rewards Club member, you will receive a birthday chocolate offer every year.
  • Grand Traverse Pie Company – Join the Pie Dough Club to score a slice of pie à la mode or a 6-inch mini fruit pie.
  • Huddle House – Enjoy a free treat on your birthday when you join Huddle Up Rewards.
  • Iguana Mia – If you provide valid ID and dine on your birthday, you can get a free fried ice cream. In addition, if you are a Loyalty member with an Iguana Mia Store Card, you have the option to double a dollar amount reload (up to $100) when you visit on your birthday with a valid ID.
  • Jamba Juice – Enjoy a free medium birthday smoothie if you are a member of My Jamba Rewards and have spent at least $15 on Jamba orders logged in your rewards account.
  • Juice it Up – Get a free medium smoothie on your birthday if you download the Juice it Up! App and create an account.
  • Krispy Kreme – Become a member of Krispy Kreme Rewards to get a free birthday reward on your birthday. Typically, the reward includes a free doughnut and coffee.
  • La Madeleine – Join the e-Club to get a free bakery treat on your birthday.
  • Mimi’s – Join Mimi’s E-Club for a sweet treat on your birthday.
  • Ninety Nine Restaurant – To get a free birthday dessert, sign up for Ninety Nine Restaurant Rewards.
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes – To get a free Bundlet on your birthday, join the eClub.
  • Olga’s Kitchen – As a member of Olga’s Rewards PLUS, you’ll receive a special dessert anytime during the month of your birthday.
  • Olive Garden – Visit on your birthday to get a free dessert.
  • Papa John’s – Score a free dessert during your birthday month if you are a member of the Papa Rewards program.
  • Peet’s Coffee – To land a free baked good or beverage, plus 25 points on your birthday, join Peetnik Rewards.
  • P.F. Chang’s – As a member of P.F. Chang’s Rewards, you will receive a free appetizer or dessert (whichever comes out to more on your check) during the month of your birthday.
  • Pinkberry – You’ll receive a free yogurt on your birthday when you join PinkCard Loyalty.
  • Pizza Inn – Score a free birthday dessert if you download the Pizza Inn Rewards app.
  • Planet Smoothie – Get a free smoothie for your birthday as a member of their eClub.
  • Portillo’s Create an online ordering account and join the Portillo’s Birthday Club to get a free piece of chocolate cake on your birthday, and enter three kids’ birthdays for free cake as well.
  • Ram Restaurant & Brewery – As a member of the MVP club, you’ll get a free Mud Pie on your birthday.
  • Rita’s Italian Ice – When you join the Birthday e-Club, you’ll get a free birthday reward.
  • Shari’s – Free slice of pie on your birthday when you join Shari’s Rewards Club.
  • Smokey Bones – When you sign up for the Bones Club, you receive a free dessert on your birthday.
  • Smoothie King – You’ll be treated to a bonus birthday smoothie on your birthday as a member of Healthy Rewards.
  • Sprinkles Cupcakes – As a Vanilla Tier member of Sprinkles Perks, you’ll be treated to a free cupcake on the Wednesday before your birthday that you have 30 days to redeem. If you are a Dark Chocolate Tier member, you can receive two free cupcakes and if you are a Red Velvet Tier member, you receive a baker’s dozen (13).
  • Starbucks – Enjoy a free birthday treat as a Starbucks Rewards member and get free coffee and tea refills too.
  • TCBY Become a member of the TCBY Insiders and receive a free birthday treat after you reach Silver Spoon status.
  • Ted’s Montana Grill – To get a free birthday dessert, sign up for the Ted’s Insider club.
  • The Cheesecake Factory – Score a free birthday sundae with a tiny scoop of vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, confetti and a candle — no signup required!
  • The Habit Burger Grill – Receive a special treat on your birthday if you join The CharClub.
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Join the Uno Insider’s Club to land a free dessert on your birthday.
  • Yogurtland- As a member of Yogurtland Real Rewards, you get a free treat on the house on your birthday.

Free Birthday Gifts and Surprises

  • Abuelo’s – Enjoy a special birthday offer on your birthday when you become a member of Mi Abuelo’s Rewards.
  • Benihana – Register for The Chef’s Table and get a $30 gift certificate during the month of your birthday.
  • Bertucci’s – Get a special birthday gift when you join the Bertucci’s eclub.
  • Boston Market – Join the Rotisserie Rewards club and get a free reward on your birthday.
  • Checkers – Land a special reward for your birthday if you download the Rewards Loyalty app.
  • Chick-fil-A – To get a birthday reward on your special day, sign up for Chick-fil-A One.
  • Daphne’s California Greek – Join Pita Points Rewards and you’ll automatically get a $10 off your first purchase made 30 days after your birthday.
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – When you join the Big Yellow Cup Club you’ll receive additional rewards on your birthday.
  • Donatos – Join Donatos Pizza Love Rewards and get a special offer for your birthday.
  • Edible Arrangements – Join the Edible Rewards Program to get a birthday gift on your special day.
  • El Pollo Loco – Join My Loco Rewards to score a special birthday reward.
  • Farmer Boys – Download the VIF app for a birthday surprise on your special day.
  • Flat Top Grill – As a member of the Flat Top Grill E-Club, you’ll receive a free gift on your birthday.
  • Fleming’s – As a Friend of Fleming’s, you’ll receive a special gift when you dine within 30 days of your birthday.
  • Genghis Grill – Download the Genghis Rewards Loyalty app to score a free birthday gift.
  • Golden Corral – You’ll receive a birthday offer when you join the Good as Gold Club.
  • Gordon Biersch – Join Gordon Biersch Rewards to score a birthday e-gift.
  • Great American Cookies – When you download the Green American Cookies Rewards app, you’ll get a special reward on your birthday.
  • Halo Burger – Join Halo Rewards to get something sweet during the month of your birthday.
  • Hard Rock Cafe – Members of Hard Rock Rewards get an annual birthday offer.
  • Hof’s Hut – Become a Preferred Guest to receive a birthday gift.
  • Islands – Sign up for Tiki Link to score a free gift on your birthday.
  • Landshark Bar & Grill – Join the Fins Up Club to receive a special offer for your birthday.
  • Longhorn Steakhouse – Score special offers and coupons on your birthday if you are a member of the Rewards club.
  • Marble Slab Creamery – Enjoy a birthday reward on your birthday if you are a member of Slab Happy Rewards.
  • Margaritaville – Join the Fins Up Club to get a special offer for your birthday.
  • Marie Callender’s – As a member of Marie Callender’s eClub, you’ll receive a special offer in your email inbox on your birthday.
  • McCormick & Schmick’s – You can get a $25 birthday reward during your birthday month if you are a member of the Landry’s Select Club.
  • Medieval Times – To get a birthday surprise, join the Queen’s Court email list.
  • Melting Pot – Join Club Fondue to land a birthday voucher in honor of your special day.
  • Not Your Average Joe’s – Join the email club to receive an annual birthday gift each year.
  • O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar – Become a member of the O’Club and enjoy a delicious birthday gift for free each year.
  • Orange Leaf – When you register your Orange Leaf card, you can get a $5 reward on your birthday.
  • Panera Bread – Join MyPanera to get a free reward on your birthday.
  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – You can receive a special gift on your birthdays if you join MyPerkins.
  • PizzaExpress – Sign up for an account to get a birthday treat.
  • Pretzelmaker – Score a birthday surprise when you sign up for the Pretzelmaker eClub.
  • Quiznos – When you sign up for the Toasty Points club, you’ll score a 10 bonus points on your birthday to use towards a drink, subs, salads, treats and more.
  • Rainforest Cafe – Get a $25 birthday reward when you join Landry’s Select Club.
  • RA Sushi – Land a $20 gift certificate during the month of your birthday and half birthday if you sign up for The Hook Up email program.
  • Red Lobster – Become a member of the Fresh Catch Club to get a surprise birthday offer.
  • Red Mango – Enroll in Club Mango for a $5 birthday reward.
  • Rubio’s – Score a birthday surprise when you become a member of Rubio’s Rewards.
  • Sbarro – Get a birthday surprise as a member of the Slice Society.
  • Seasons 52 – Sign up for the newsletter to receive special offers and coupons on your birthday.
  • Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar – Get a free reward on your birthday and your kids’ birthday if you download the Cheddar Fries Nation app.
  • Subway – Download the Subway MyWay Rewards app to earn something special on your birthday.
  • Taco Cabana – Join the MY TC! Rewards Club and receive a birthday surprise.
  • Texas de Brazil – When you join Texas de Brazil’s eclub, you’ll be treated to a special offer on your birthday.
  • Tropical Smoothie Cafe – You’ll score $2 off your order on your birthday when you join Tropical Rewards. After qualifying amounts at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, you’ll be eligible to earn $3 off your order or a free menu item of your choice valued up to $10.
  • Wienerschnitzel – Join the Wiener Lovers’ Club to score a free coupon on your birthday.

Kids-Only Freebies & Deals

  • Benihana – When you join Kabuki Kids, your child will receive a free souvenir mug on his or her birthday if you purchase a Kabuki Kids meal.
  • Barnes & Noble – As a member of the Kids Club, youngsters can get a free cupcake on their birthday from the Barnes & Noble cafe.
  • California Pizza Kitchen – Host your kid’s birthday party at CPK and get a free CPKids meal events for your next visit.
  • Chuck E Cheese – Sign up for More Cheese Rewards to get a free birthday treat within three days of your kid’s birthday, plus 100 free tickets to be used during the month of their half birthday.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices