Mandy Moore Wants Olivia Rodrigo To Star In 'A Walk to Remember' Reboot

Moore also spoke with People about the film's anniversary, sharing her support for a potential reboot of the romantic drama. "I would love that," Moore said. "I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point."

When asked who should take over the role of Jamie, Moore suggested Olivia Rodrigo. Like Moore herself, Rodrigo is known for both her singing and acting talents. At 18-years-old, she's just one year older than Moore was when she starred in A Walk to Remember.

As for who could take over the role of Landon, Moore didn't say. She did, however, recall the "natural ease" between them while filming. "Somehow, we sort of just had this really natural, effortless chemistry with one another," she said. "And I think that comes across in the film and that's hard to get. You can't really fake that."