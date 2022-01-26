Mandy Moore Wants Olivia Rodrigo To Star In 'A Walk to Remember' Reboot

By Emily Lee

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mandy Moore found the best excuse to join TikTok this week—she's celebrating the twentieth anniversary of A Walk to Remember. The sweet romantic film, based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name, launched Moore and co-star, Shane West, into teen super-stardom.

In her first-ever TikTok, Moore rewatched the movie for the first time in over a decade. She took fans along for the ride as she watched Jamie and Landon's love story unfold.

Moore also spoke with People about the film's anniversary, sharing her support for a potential reboot of the romantic drama. "I would love that," Moore said. "I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point."

When asked who should take over the role of Jamie, Moore suggested Olivia Rodrigo. Like Moore herself, Rodrigo is known for both her singing and acting talents. At 18-years-old, she's just one year older than Moore was when she starred in A Walk to Remember.

As for who could take over the role of Landon, Moore didn't say. She did, however, recall the "natural ease" between them while filming. "Somehow, we sort of just had this really natural, effortless chemistry with one another," she said. "And I think that comes across in the film and that's hard to get. You can't really fake that."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices