New York Students Locked Out Of High School For Refusing To Wear Masks

A group of unvaccinated students from New York found themselves locked out of their high school after they showed up for class without masks. The students refused to wear the masks, citing a State Supreme Court Judge who ruled that New York Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate is unconstitutional.

Despite the ruling, the mandate remains in effect while state officials appeal the decision.

The students refused to leave, saying it is their individual right to decide if they want to wear a mask or not. They remained in the vestibule of Mexico High School in Oswego Count and were eventually joined by the parents of several students who were angry that school officials weren't letting the teens attend classes.

There were several law enforcement vehicles parked outside of the school, but there were no issues reported during the protest.

School officials have not commented on the situation.

The New York State Education Department said that schools should continue to enforce the mandate while the case makes its way through the legal system.

"The Governor and State DOH have filed a Notice of Appeal and are seeking confirmation that the Court's order is stayed. While these legal steps occur, it is NYSED's position that schools should continue to follow the mask rule."