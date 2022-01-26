WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Makes Surprise AEW Debut At 'Beach Break'

One of the internet's most popular superstars has finally made his All Elite Wrestling debut.

Danhausen interrupted the main event 'Lights Out' match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy during the special Beach Break edition of Dynamite on Wednesday (January 26) night.

The former Ring of Honor star was apparently hiding under the ring and pulled out holding a chair Cole attempted to use on Cassidy during the hardcore match.

AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan confirmed Danhausen was "ALL ELITE" in a tweet shared minutes after the wrestler's surprise appearance.

"He has arrived! @DanhausenAD is ALL ELITE!" Khan tweeted.