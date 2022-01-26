WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Makes Surprise AEW Debut At 'Beach Break'
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
One of the internet's most popular superstars has finally made his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Danhausen interrupted the main event 'Lights Out' match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy during the special Beach Break edition of Dynamite on Wednesday (January 26) night.
The former Ring of Honor star was apparently hiding under the ring and pulled out holding a chair Cole attempted to use on Cassidy during the hardcore match.
AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan confirmed Danhausen was "ALL ELITE" in a tweet shared minutes after the wrestler's surprise appearance.
"He has arrived! @DanhausenAD is ALL ELITE!" Khan tweeted.
What the heck!? Is that @DanhausenAD ???— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
It’s @adamcolepro vs. @orangecassidy in a LIGHTS OUT MATCH here at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!o pic.twitter.com/D1PRm9J9nG
He has arrived! @DanhausenAD is ALL ELITE!#AEWDynamite #BeachBreak pic.twitter.com/gI0PyeCjJz— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 27, 2022
Danhausen's AEW debut was long presumed after Ring of Honor's decision to release all in-ring talent from contracts in October.
Jay Lethal and Brody King, who had both previously competed for ROH, have since debuted for AEW.
Danhausen had also shared posts teasing "applying" to an A&W restaurant -- confusing its name with the wrestling company -- tweets reminding followers to watch Dynamite and Rampage and was responsible for the Gunn Club's new merchandise, which features the phrase 'A** Boys,' a nickname he gave to Austin and Colten Gunn -- sons of wrestling legend Billy Gunn -- as well as other references made at the duo's expense on AEW television prior to his own debut Wednesday night.
Is aew beach fighting live tonight on the TBS station at 8pm EST ? #BeachBreak pic.twitter.com/XIsWS8JXLF— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 26, 2022
Danhausen has emerged as a favorite among internet fans with his character that he described as the wrestling equivalent of "if Conan O'Brien was possessed by a demon" while appearing out-of-character on the 'Conan Needs A Fan' episode of the talk show legend's Conan Needs A Friend podcast last year.