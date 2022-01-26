Post Malone Opens Up About Burnout And Anxiety: 'I’m Trying To Rebuild'

Learning from his previous experience, Malone says having a number one hit no longer defines his artistry, adding:

“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything. I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

Aside from music, Malone dished on his plans to retire and be "a kid again", sharing:

“I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things. Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass.”

twelve carat toothache is slated to drop in 2022.