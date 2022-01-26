Post Malone Opens Up About Burnout And Anxiety: 'I’m Trying To Rebuild'
As Post Malone gears up for the release of his highly anticipated album twelve carat toothache, the "Rockstar" rapper is opening up about his journey to attain inner peace, facing anxiety and more. In his cover story interview with Billboard, the Grammy nominated star revealed that he faced burnout and anxiety after his mega-hit streak, including hits like “Sunflower” to “Circles”, followed by the start of the pandemic. He told the mag:
"You think about everything at the same time, and it’s ****ing overload. There’s a lot riding on the music. There’s a lot riding on just being able to keep making songs. And that’s hard to do because you’re like, ‘**** — I already talked about everything.’ And you kind of run out of ideas, and that’s scary s***"
Learning from his previous experience, Malone says having a number one hit no longer defines his artistry, adding:
“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything. I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”
Aside from music, Malone dished on his plans to retire and be "a kid again", sharing:
“I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things. Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass.”
twelve carat toothache is slated to drop in 2022.