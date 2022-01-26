Runaway Rail Car Sends Authorities On Tense Chase In Washington

Authorities in Washington state were scrambling to stop an empty runaway train car on Tuesday (January 25).

The incident happened in Walla Walla around 1 p.m. when employees were trying to hook a rail car to a Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad train, KEPR says. The rail car got bumped and ended up rolling downhill along Highway 12.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the speeding rail car, including Walla Walla Police, College Place Police, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Patrol. Authorities reportedly rushed to block off railroad intersections as the rail car continued west, hitting 50 miles per hour at one point, reporters say.

The train car finally started slowing down when it started going up a hill near a town called Touchet. According to Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt, someone was able to jump onto the rail car and apply the brakes.

No one was hurt in the incident, and there were no crashes. Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad owner Paul Didelius told the Union-Tribune an investigation is underway into the incident.

There have been some other wild stories involving trains in the U.S. Earlier this year, a heart-stopping rescue of a pilot, who was seconds away from getting hit by a train, was caught on camera.