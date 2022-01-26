Runaway Rail Car Sends Authorities On Tense Chase In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

January 26, 2022

big tank wagons move on railways permanent track
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Washington state were scrambling to stop an empty runaway train car on Tuesday (January 25).

The incident happened in Walla Walla around 1 p.m. when employees were trying to hook a rail car to a Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad train, KEPR says. The rail car got bumped and ended up rolling downhill along Highway 12.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the speeding rail car, including Walla Walla Police, College Place Police, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Patrol. Authorities reportedly rushed to block off railroad intersections as the rail car continued west, hitting 50 miles per hour at one point, reporters say.

The train car finally started slowing down when it started going up a hill near a town called Touchet. According to Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt, someone was able to jump onto the rail car and apply the brakes.

No one was hurt in the incident, and there were no crashes. Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad owner Paul Didelius told the Union-Tribune an investigation is underway into the incident.

There have been some other wild stories involving trains in the U.S. Earlier this year, a heart-stopping rescue of a pilot, who was seconds away from getting hit by a train, was caught on camera.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices