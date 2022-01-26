Shinedown Drops New Song 'Planet Zero' & Announces New Album

Shinedown is about to bring fans a ton of new music as the band has just announced their brand new album Planet Zero, and shared the first taste of the project via its title track.

In "Planet Zero," the band's Brent Smith sings in the chorus, "Оut hеrе оn Plаnеt Zеrо/ Wе lіvе lіkе nо tоmоrrоw/ І thіnk wе'vе rеасhеd thе сеіlіng/ Тhеу'rе саnсеlіng уоur fееlіngѕ/ Оn tо bеttеr dауѕ/ Оr ѕо thеу ѕау/ Вut І dоn't thіnk ѕо/ Тhеу'rе murdеrіng оur hеrоеѕ/ Оut hеrе оn Plаnеt Zеrо."

In a statement, Brent Smith explained of Shinedown's new music, "If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to PLANET ZERO."