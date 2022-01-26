Shinedown Drops New Song 'Planet Zero' & Announces New Album
By Taylor Fields
January 26, 2022
Shinedown is about to bring fans a ton of new music as the band has just announced their brand new album Planet Zero, and shared the first taste of the project via its title track.
In "Planet Zero," the band's Brent Smith sings in the chorus, "Оut hеrе оn Plаnеt Zеrо/ Wе lіvе lіkе nо tоmоrrоw/ І thіnk wе'vе rеасhеd thе сеіlіng/ Тhеу'rе саnсеlіng уоur fееlіngѕ/ Оn tо bеttеr dауѕ/ Оr ѕо thеу ѕау/ Вut І dоn't thіnk ѕо/ Тhеу'rе murdеrіng оur hеrоеѕ/ Оut hеrе оn Plаnеt Zеrо."
In a statement, Brent Smith explained of Shinedown's new music, "If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to PLANET ZERO."
Set to be released on April 22nd, Planet Zero is Shinedown's seventh full-length studio album and follows 2018's Attention Attention. The new record showcases a whopping twenty new songs, and a press release describes the project as "a high-concept, ultra-vivid, viscerally charged saga. A critical yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in the last few years, the album is part social commentary and part in-depth exploration of the human psyche." Check out the full track list below.
Planet Zero Tracklist:
0. "2184"
1. "No Sleep Tonight"
2. "Planet Zero"
3. "Welcome"
4. "Dysfunctional You"
5. "Dead Don’t Die"
6. "Standardized Experiences"
7. "America Burning"
8. "Do Not Panic"
9. "A Symptom Of Being Human"
10. "Hope"
11. "A More Utopian Future"
12. "Clueless And Dramatic"
13. "Sure Is Fun"
14. "Daylight"
15. "This Is A Warning"
16. "The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"
17. "Army Of The Underappreciated"
18. "Delete"
19. "What You Wanted"
Shinedown is also taking their new album to their fans live as they are kicking off their 2022 tour, which begins on January 26th in San Francisco, California, and takes the band across the country stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Columbus, Nashville, Portland and more, before wrapping up their US leg on May 21st in Daytona Beach, Florida. The guys will then head over to Europe and Canada. Check out their US tour dates below!
2022 US Shinedown Tour Dates
January 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^
January 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
January 29 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^
January 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^
February 1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
February 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^
February 5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^
February 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^
February 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
April 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #
April 2 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena #
April 4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena #
April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #
April 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #
April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #
April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #
April 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #
April 14 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center #
April 15 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #
April 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #
April 18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #
April 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #
April 22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #
April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #
April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #
April 26 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #
April 28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #
April 29 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena #
April 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena #
May 3 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum #
May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
May 6 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #
May 7 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #
May 21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
* with Pop Evil
^ with Ayron Jones
# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE
+ with Iron Maiden