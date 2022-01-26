This Is Washington's Most Unusual Building

Every state has its strange sights. From weird architecture to natural and unusually-shaped landscapes, there's no shortage of oddities across the United States. Some of these locations make for amazing and fun tourist spots, as well.

Home Beautiful pinpointed the most unusual buildings in each state, from giant baskets and dog-shaped hotels to whimsical centers and grand mansions. According to writers, one of the weirdest things you'll see in Washington state is...

The Seattle Public (Central) Library!

Here's what writers say about the unique-looking library:

"The Seattle Public Library is an exquisite structure completed in 2004. The building is constructed with more than 4,000 tons of steel and more than 165,000 square feet of glass—in fact, all of the glass in the library would cover the length of over five football fields if laid out."