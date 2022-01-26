Vikings Officially Hire Rising NFL Executive As New GM

The Minnesota Vikings have officially confirmed the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager.

Adofo-Mensah, 40, spent the past two seasons as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Cleveland Browns.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kwesi to the Minnesota Vikings. His unique background, variety of strong football experiences, vision for success and leadership presence immediately stood out to us," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf in a news release shared on Vikings.com. "Kwesi is naturally committed and driven to building the best teams through consensus building and the pursuit of information. We believe he will immediately make us better as a team and organization."

"Kwesi has a clear philosophy on building a complementary football team," added Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf via Vikings.com. "His intelligence, progressive mindset and passion for the game, along with his ability to make thoughtful and intentional decisions, provide a tremendous foundation as he leads our football operations."

Adofo-Mensah had previously spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, rising through the franchise's front office from football research and development analyst (2013-16), manager of football research and development (2017) and director of football research and development in 2018.

The 40-year-old is credited for leading the Niners' efforts in developing and using advanced quantitative methods for in-game schemes and evaluation of personnel, which was instrumental in San Francisco finishing the 2019 season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and clinching a Super Bowl LIV.

"I am extremely thankful to the Wilf family and the Vikings organization for giving me the opportunity to lead our football operations and join this respected franchise," Adofo-Mensah via Vikings.com. "There is so much to appreciate about this organization - an existing nucleus of talent on the roster, top-notch facilities, passionate fans and smart people throughout the building who are committed to winning. I look forward to partnering with our next head coach and our entire football operations staff to begin our work of bringing a Super Bowl to Vikings fans."

Adofo-Mensah had previously worked as an associate portfolio manager at Taylor Woods Capital and as the vice president/executive director at Credit Suisse as a commodities trader prior to transitioning to an NFL career with the Niners in 2013 and earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University and a master's in economics from Stanford University, according to Vikings.com.