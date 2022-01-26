Watch Hilary Duff Get Super Bashful When She Thinks She Ran Into Her Ex
By Emily Lee
January 26, 2022
This is so relatable.
While out to dinner with her family, including husband Matthew Koma and their daughter Banks, Hilary Duff caught a glimpse of someone resembling one of her exes. Unable to tell if it was really her ex, Koma decided to have some fun by shouting out his name. Duff, who was holding Banks on her lap, immediately hid behind her daughter as she laughed.
Koma shared the hilarious video on his band's TikTok account. "My wife thinks she saw her ex at dinner," Koma captioned the video. "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not," Koma narrates as he films a bashful Duff. As Koma calls out the name Jason, Duff smiles and says "please stop, honey!"
It's like Duff and Koma believed they spotted Jason Walsh, who Duff began dating in 2016. While chatting with Cosmpolitan, Duff once described her relationship with Walsh as her "first more serious relationship" since she called it quits with her first husband, Mike Comrie.
About two months after her relationship with Walsh, a personal trainer, came to an end, Duff began dating Koma. The pair welcomed Banks in 2018. They went on to tie the knot in 2019 in an intimate backyard ceremony. Their second child together, another daughter named Mae, was born in 2021. Duff was already a mom to son Luca, who she shares with Comrie.