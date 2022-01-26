Watch Hilary Duff Get Super Bashful When She Thinks She Ran Into Her Ex

This is so relatable.

While out to dinner with her family, including husband Matthew Koma and their daughter Banks, Hilary Duff caught a glimpse of someone resembling one of her exes. Unable to tell if it was really her ex, Koma decided to have some fun by shouting out his name. Duff, who was holding Banks on her lap, immediately hid behind her daughter as she laughed.

Koma shared the hilarious video on his band's TikTok account. "My wife thinks she saw her ex at dinner," Koma captioned the video. "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not," Koma narrates as he films a bashful Duff. As Koma calls out the name Jason, Duff smiles and says "please stop, honey!"