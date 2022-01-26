You Could Start Pumping Your Own Gas Soon In Oregon

Oregon is one of the very few states where drivers cannot fuel their own vehicles. That could all change with a new bill, KOIN reports.

House Bill 4151, filed for the state's 2022 legislative session, would give Oregon drivers the choice between pumping their own gas or having an attendant do it for them. A new website has been started to raise support for the bill's passage, too: choiceatthepump.com.

"48 states in the U.S. allow drivers to pump their own gas," according to the website. "Isn’t it time Oregonians had a choice?”

Proponents of the bill also argue that it will provide more convenience for motorists and promote customer choice.

“This legislation will provide relief for gas stations struggling to remain open during labor shortages, for station attendants racing to serve waiting customers, and for drivers stuck in line at the pump,” Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, one of the sponsors of the bill, said in a press release. “It’s a win for every Oregonian.”

The current law has been relaxed in the past in the event of emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on in the pandemic, Oregon drivers were allowed to fuel up their own vehicles to bolster social distancing.

"Since 1951, Oregon has legally required all gas stations to have attendants who fill motorists’ gas tanks. Lawmakers argued it was meant to prevent higher insurance rates for gas companies, reduce fire hazards, and avoid slick surfaces from forming. The law lists 17 reasons justifying its implementation," reporters explained. New Jersey is the other state that doesn't allow self-service at the pumps.

House Bill 4151 is scheduled to have its first reading next Tuesday (February 1).