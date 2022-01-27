Cops Pull Over Man Who Has Been Driving Without A License For Over 70 Years

For the past 70 years, an 84-year-old man has been driving around the United Kingdom without a driver's license or insurance. The man was nabbed by the Bulwell, Rise Park, and Highbury Vale Police after his blue MINI was flagged by a traffic camera.

Officers were shocked when the man admitted that he had been driving since he was just 12-years-old and never bothered to get a license or insure his vehicle.

"Thankfully, he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officials did not identify the man or say if he would face any punishment for not having a driver's license. They warned other motorists that the city's network of traffic cameras will catch anybody who violates the law.

"Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order.....because it will catch up with you.....one day," the post continued.