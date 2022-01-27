Detroit Car Thieves Steal Running Car, Fire Shots At Owner

Detroit police are on the hunt for two armed car thieves.

According to WDIV, police are searching for two individuals who stole a running vehicle and fired shots at the owner once she tried to stop them.

The incident happened on the 20500 block of Tireman Avenue on Detroit's west side.

The woman's car was on in her driveway when the suspects arrived in a red sedan and parked their vehicle just east on Tireman Avenue. Authorities say they walked over to her driveway and began to steal the car.

The woman told police that she had come out of her home and tried to confront the two suspects, then one of them pulled out a gun and began firing in her direction.

Detroit Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, hoping to identify the suspects in a photo captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

The Facebook post says:

"Investigators are looking to identify these two suspects. The suspects appeared to try to steal a car, and then shot at the victim who confronted them. The suspects were driving this Red Sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-UP. You will remain anonymous."