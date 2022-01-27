DJ Khaled's $3 Million Diamond 'Billionaire' Watch Has Everyone Talking
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 27, 2022
DJ Khaled is known for doing it big, no matter what "it" is. On Thursday, the producer made headlines after showing off his icy, diamond-encrusted watch that he purchased for a cool $3 million. The "Every Chance That I Get" star copped the blinged out, 260 carat "Billionaire III" piece from famed jeweler to the stars, Jacob & Co. A description of the pricey watch reads:
"First introduced in 2015, the Billionaire unique piece adorned with Emerald-Cut Diamonds turned heads with its approximate carat weight of 260 carats (its price tag surpassing $18 million)."
Khaled took to Instagram to show off his new timepiece, sharing:
"Thank you @jacobarabo @jacobandco ITS A NEW YEAR ! ITS A NEW WATCH ! I call her Gorgeous. THE VVS CLARITY Tell @jacobarabo KHALED SENT U !"
The timepiece also holds 713 diamonds, including 504 emerald-cut diamonds horizontally set by hand in 18k white gold to make up the bracelet and is studded with an additional 209 stones. It features a skeletanized tourbillon movement and a sophisticated “invisible setting,” meaning that none of the supporting metal is visible.
Khaled is making sure that his taste in luxury watches gets passed down to his children. Back in 2018, the father of two gifted his then 1-year old son Asahd with a pricey diamond Rolex worth $34,000. He shared the precious moment in an Instagram, video saying:
"They don’t want me to buy my son a ROLLEX so I bought the @asahdkhaled one at the Rolex Bahamas 🇧🇸 location. #FatherOfAsahd #WeTheBest I dreamed for days like this .. I LOVE YOU ASHAD MY SON"
Another one for team Khaled.