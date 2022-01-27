DJ Khaled's $3 Million Diamond 'Billionaire' Watch Has Everyone Talking

DJ Khaled is known for doing it big, no matter what "it" is. On Thursday, the producer made headlines after showing off his icy, diamond-encrusted watch that he purchased for a cool $3 million. The "Every Chance That I Get" star copped the blinged out, 260 carat "Billionaire III" piece from famed jeweler to the stars, Jacob & Co. A description of the pricey watch reads:

"First introduced in 2015, the Billionaire unique piece adorned with Emerald-Cut Diamonds turned heads with its approximate carat weight of 260 carats (its price tag surpassing $18 million)."

Khaled took to Instagram to show off his new timepiece, sharing:

"Thank you @jacobarabo @jacobandco ITS A NEW YEAR ! ITS A NEW WATCH ! I call her Gorgeous. THE VVS CLARITY Tell @jacobarabo KHALED SENT U !"