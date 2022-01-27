FrankHaveMercy Talks Upcoming EP, First Live Performance & More
By Lauren Crawford
January 27, 2022
FrankHaveMercy is ready to make history.
Ahead of his first-ever live performance — set for Sunday (January 30) at Los Angeles' Peppermint Club — the Los Angeles-based artist sat down with iHeartRadio to discuss his upcoming EP, Endless Summer, what fans can expect from him in 2022, and his ongoing journey to becoming one of the greats.
Keep scrolling to read our full Q&A.
How are you feeling about your upcoming performance?
I feel amazing. My first-ever performance is at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. How could I not be excited? I’m ecstatic! This will be legendary.
What do you think will separate your show from others?
The work I put in before this opportunity ever came and my attention to detail separates me from other artists. I’ve been dreaming about a moment like this my entire life. Anyone who comes to this performance will know I’m destined to be one of the greats.
What are you most excited about in this New Year?
I’m excited to release my new EP, Endless Summer in the first half of 2022. That's where my focus is right now. I’m also excited to just keep growing.
What can fans expect from Endless Summer? Any features?
Endless Summer will be that project that you play over and over again no matter where you are. You can expect seven timeless tracks and It’s loaded with some amazing artists. Wurld, T dot illdude, and Bjrnck!
How'd you lock in on the title?
I feel like summer is usually a time when people feel good, let their hair down, judge less, and create amazing memories. And I want this project to give you those same feelings. Plus the title Endless Summer just sounds so cinematic to me.
What artistic era would you say this EP marks for you?
In my mind, this is one of the projects that will make me a star. I really feel like that right now. When I look at all the big artists, they all had those one or two projects that really captivated their core fan base and scaled it. That’s the era I’m in.
What is the inspiration behind Endless Summer?
This EP is inspired by the journey I’ve been on my whole life. The ups, the downs, the great times, the heartbreak, the nights I’ll never forget. I also recorded a lot of the songs isolated in Cabo for a month last summer. It was my first time recording outside of the country. I woke up every morning looking over the ocean. That in itself inspired so much.
How does the EP defer from your previous project?
This project is so much more diverse in terms of the production, my vocal performance, and the process of making it. It’s concise. I really took my time making this project. And every time I recorded a song I approached it with the attitude of wanting to be one of the best artists ever. It’s so much intent in this project but it felt so effortless.
What can fans expect from you in 2022?
Expect a tireless work ethic paired with some of the most high-level art you’ll ever see. Expect history.
This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.
FrankHaveMercy will be performing live for the first time on Sunday (January 30) at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California. Tickets are available HERE.