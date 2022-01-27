FrankHaveMercy Talks Upcoming EP, First Live Performance & More

What artistic era would you say this EP marks for you?

In my mind, this is one of the projects that will make me a star. I really feel like that right now. When I look at all the big artists, they all had those one or two projects that really captivated their core fan base and scaled it. That’s the era I’m in.

What is the inspiration behind Endless Summer?

This EP is inspired by the journey I’ve been on my whole life. The ups, the downs, the great times, the heartbreak, the nights I’ll never forget. I also recorded a lot of the songs isolated in Cabo for a month last summer. It was my first time recording outside of the country. I woke up every morning looking over the ocean. That in itself inspired so much.

How does the EP defer from your previous project?

This project is so much more diverse in terms of the production, my vocal performance, and the process of making it. It’s concise. I really took my time making this project. And every time I recorded a song I approached it with the attitude of wanting to be one of the best artists ever. It’s so much intent in this project but it felt so effortless.