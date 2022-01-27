Man Accused Of Shooting Woman Who Accidentally Bumped Into Him At Store

By Bill Galluccio

January 27, 2022

Moenell A. Coleman.
Photo: City of Coatesville Police Department

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman because she accidentally bumped into him at the grocery store. The City of Coatesville Police Department said that the woman who was not identified was shopping at Coatesville Market when bumped into Moenell A. Coleman.

The woman apologized, but Coleman became irate and threatened to shoot her. The woman left the store, but Coleman followed her as she drove home. As the woman opened the door to her house, Coleman "fired multiple shots at her standing in the front door."

"I heard the shots. It was like ten," neighbor Jordan Mayo told WPVI. "It's crazy out here."

One of the bullets grazed the woman's right leg, and her brother, who was inside the house, was also struck by gunfire. She was treated at the scene, while her brother was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown as he remains hospitalized.

Investigators searched Coleman's home and found evidence linking him to the shooting. However, he was not home when the police arrived, and a manhunt is underway for his capture.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Police warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

