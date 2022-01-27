Earlier this week, Mandy Moore joined TikTok in order to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of A Walk to Remember hitting theaters. She quickly proved she wasn't going to be a one-hit-wonder on the video-sharing app. She quickly hopped on one of the biggest trends, putting her own epic spin on it.

For those who may not know, TikTok users are making elaborate videos set to Celine Dion's 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now.' The videos start out simple before exploding into dynamic music videos with swirling lights and various other special effects. All done up in her old-age makeup for her This Is Us character Rebecca Pearson, Moore tried her hand at the trend on the hit show's set.

"When you call 'grace' to make a [TikTok]…," Moore captioned the video, adding the hashtags: "#itsallcomingbacktomenow #thisisus #celinedion." She made sure to tag her co-stars, Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas, for helping her make TikTok magic.

The video was a hit with Moore's followers and friends alike. "I'm pretty sure you just won it all," former Disney Channel star Kimberly J. Brown commented. Wilmer Valderrama, who Moore dated from 2000 to 2002, chimed in, as well, and stated the obvious: "This is incredible."