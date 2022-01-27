Men Accused Of Killing 8-Year-Old Girl Got Food Right After Her Murder

Authorities in Chicago said that the two men charged in relation to the tragic shooting death of an eight-year-old girl stopped to get food and drinks after the senseless killing.

Melissa Ortega was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting while walking down the street with her mother. The Chicago Police Department said that 16-year-old Emilio Corripio opened fire when he saw another individual flash a rival gang sign. He struck his intended target in the back but also hit the young girl in the head. Gunshots also struck a vehicle that was occupied by a father and his nine-year-old child.

After opening fire in broad daylight, Corripio jumped into a car driven by 27-year-old Xavier Guzman and fled the scene.

"They drove to a Subway to get Subway sandwiches," Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said during a press briefing. "They are seen laughing, having a good time, and then they go to a gas station to buy beverages."

Both men were charged with murder and were denied bail by a judge. Officials said that Corripio would be tried as an adult.

"I would point to the utter disregard for human life and pure callousness that both of these defendants showed during these events," Murphy said.

Assistant Cook County public defender Chris Anderson, who represented both defendants, told The Daily Beast that he believes the person who flashed a rival gang sign should also be charged for his role in instigating the shooting.

Anderson questioned why "the 29-year-old 'victim' was not charged with Felony Murder for Mob Action for instigating violence with gang signs that other victim(s) were trying escape from, prior to the shooting."