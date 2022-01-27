NBA YoungBoy's Texas Home Raided By SWAT Team, Three Men Arrested

NBA YoungBoy's Texas home was reportedly the target of a SWAT raid on Tuesday that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of multiple weapons. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, SWAT officers served a warrant at the property, where the rapper's mom Sherhonda Gaulden lives, on Tuesday morning.

YoungBoy and his mom were not arrested, but three men on the property, who police call YoungBoy associates, were arrested on charges ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault. The SWAT team also seized weapons, including AR-15s, pistols and long guns. Harris County Sheriff Thomas Gilliland says the arrests are related to a November shooting in which a man was shot multiple times in the body and head, but survived and is officially out of the hospital.