NBA YoungBoy's Texas Home Raided By SWAT Team, Three Men Arrested
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 27, 2022
NBA YoungBoy's Texas home was reportedly the target of a SWAT raid on Tuesday that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of multiple weapons. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, SWAT officers served a warrant at the property, where the rapper's mom Sherhonda Gaulden lives, on Tuesday morning.
YoungBoy and his mom were not arrested, but three men on the property, who police call YoungBoy associates, were arrested on charges ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault. The SWAT team also seized weapons, including AR-15s, pistols and long guns. Harris County Sheriff Thomas Gilliland says the arrests are related to a November shooting in which a man was shot multiple times in the body and head, but survived and is officially out of the hospital.
The news comes just months after the Baton Rouge rapper was released from Federal Prison after posting a $500,000 cash bond. As part of his release, YoungBoy was ordered to stay in home confinement in Utah, until his trial date. The platinum-selling rapper was also forced to wear an ankle monitor and barred from consuming drugs or possessing firearms. Despite not being able to leave his home, that hasn't stopped the young star from making waves and setting trends on social media. After dropping his project Colors on Friday, YoungBoy inadvertently kicked off the viral money challenge in which celebs spell out words using cold hard cash.
The mixtape also contains a diss toward the late King Von and an alleged jab at NLE Choppa.
Check NBA YoungBoy's latest single "Bring It On" below.