Ray J Responds To Kanye West's Claims Of Second Sex Tape With Kim K

It's been 15 years since Ray J's infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian flipped the industry on its head --- and now Raycon CEO is speaking out against claims that there's a second tape of the former couple. In a recent interview with Jason Lee, Kanye West shared that despite his ongoing divorce from KKW, he allegedly did her the ultimate favor and got the alleged tape back, saying:

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” the rapper said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

However, Ray J is denying that there is another tape out there in the world. The "Sexy Can I" singer tweeted:

"This needs to stop. I also have kids."