U.S. Economy Grew At The Fastest Pace Since 1984

By Bill Galluccio

January 27, 2022

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Photo: Getty Images

A strong fourth quarter buoyed the economy as the GDP expanded by 5.7% in 2021, which is the fastest pace since it grew by 7.2% in 1984. While the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.3%, it jumped by 6.9% in the final four months of the year.

The growth in 2021 was driven by an increase in private investments and consumer spending, which increased by 9.5% and 7.9%, respectively.

“Fiscal and monetary policy committed to supporting the economy aggressively during the pandemic, and it worked,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and a professor of finance at the University of Texas at Austin, told the New York Times. “Not only did we meet the goal of shortening the recession,” she said, “we exceeded all expectations” on the speed of re-employment.

Economists predict that the economy will continue to grow in 2022, though they expect it to be at a slower pace as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, rising inflation, and the end of pandemic-related stimulus money.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices