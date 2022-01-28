16 Of Dua Lipa's Most Daring Outfits
By Emily Lee
January 28, 2022
Whenever Dua Lipa steps out, you can expect her to bring her fashion A-game. From the sparkly and colorful to the muted and mature, Lipa always finds herself on the best-dressed list. Though Lipa is known for her Grammy-winning music, she's been open about how her passion for fashion is part of her creativity.
"Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it’s so important that they do," Lipa once told Refinery29. "This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?"
She also views her sartorial choices as an expression of who she is as a person, as well as a performer. “It’s not necessarily the putting together of the image that is important, but being able to represent yourself and who you are as an artist that is important to musicians,” she told Vogue. “When I get involved in the fashion world, it’s another outlet for my creativity, another extension of my music and who I am as an artist. Fashion is an extension of what I’d like to say, another part of me, so from the very beginning I had quite a clear idea of what I like to wear.”
Here are 16 of Dua Lipa's most daring outfits:
The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall
Frieze and Versace party at Tokla in London
Versace special event during Milan Fashion Week
Versace Fashion Show
New York City Outing
Hanging with Bella Hadid
2021 Brit Awards
29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
New York City Chic
2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020
Stepping Out in London
New York Casual
amfAR Cannes Gala 2019
World Premiere of Alita Battle Angel