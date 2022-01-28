16 Of Dua Lipa's Most Daring Outfits

By Emily Lee

January 28, 2022

Whenever Dua Lipa steps out, you can expect her to bring her fashion A-game. From the sparkly and colorful to the muted and mature, Lipa always finds herself on the best-dressed list. Though Lipa is known for her Grammy-winning music, she's been open about how her passion for fashion is part of her creativity.

"Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it’s so important that they do," Lipa once told Refinery29. "This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?"

She also views her sartorial choices as an expression of who she is as a person, as well as a performer. “It’s not necessarily the putting together of the image that is important, but being able to represent yourself and who you are as an artist that is important to musicians,” she told Vogue. “When I get involved in the fashion world, it’s another outlet for my creativity, another extension of my music and who I am as an artist. Fashion is an extension of what I’d like to say, another part of me, so from the very beginning I had quite a clear idea of what I like to wear.”

Here are 16 of Dua Lipa's most daring outfits:

The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall

The Fashion Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo: WireImage

Frieze and Versace party at Tokla in London

Frieze And Versace Celebrate London's Creative Community
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Versace special event during Milan Fashion Week

Versace Special Event - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Versace Fashion Show

Versace Spring Summer 2022
Photo: Mondadori Portfolio Editorial

New York City Outing

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 20, 2021
Photo: GC Images

Hanging with Bella Hadid

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 19, 2021
Photo: GC Images

2021 Brit Awards

The BRIT Awards 2021 - Media Room
Photo: Getty Images Europe

29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Photo: Getty Images North America

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

New York City Chic

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 16, 2020
Photo: GC Images

2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards

2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards - Red Carpet
Photo: WireImage

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Hollywood Party Performances
Photo: Getty Images North America

Stepping Out in London

London Celebrity Sightings - October 29, 2019
Photo: GC Images

New York Casual

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 09, 2019
Photo: GC Images

amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images Europe

World Premiere of Alita Battle Angel

Alita Battle Angel World Premiere In London
Photo: Future Publishing
