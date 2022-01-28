Whenever Dua Lipa steps out, you can expect her to bring her fashion A-game. From the sparkly and colorful to the muted and mature, Lipa always finds herself on the best-dressed list. Though Lipa is known for her Grammy-winning music, she's been open about how her passion for fashion is part of her creativity.

"Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it’s so important that they do," Lipa once told Refinery29. "This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?"

She also views her sartorial choices as an expression of who she is as a person, as well as a performer. “It’s not necessarily the putting together of the image that is important, but being able to represent yourself and who you are as an artist that is important to musicians,” she told Vogue. “When I get involved in the fashion world, it’s another outlet for my creativity, another extension of my music and who I am as an artist. Fashion is an extension of what I’d like to say, another part of me, so from the very beginning I had quite a clear idea of what I like to wear.”

Here are 16 of Dua Lipa's most daring outfits:

