Couple Recovering From COVID Couldn't Smell Smoke When A Fire Broke Out

A Texas family was saved after their two-year-old son alerted them to a fire in their home. Kayla and Nathan Dahl were sleeping when the fire broke out, but because they lost their sense of smell due to COVID-19, they had no idea their lives were in danger. To make matters worse, their smoke detectors didn't go off, leaving them completely unaware that their home was on fire.

"We were still recovering from COVID, so neither of us had our sense of taste and smell," Kayla told The Washington Post.

Luckily, the fire woke up their son Brandon who rushed to his parent's room for help.

"He tapped me on my feet in bed and was coughing and saying, 'Mama, hot. Mama, hot,'" Kayla told Good Morning America. "I turned around. I looked, and all I saw was flames in the doorway."

The Dahls jumped out of bed, grabbed Brandon and their other four kids, and managed to escape their home unharmed.

"About maybe a minute after we got out of the house, our front door had flames coming out of it," Nathan told WFAA. "Everything was in flames."

Kayla said that Brandon wasn't feeling well the night before and slept in the living room. That decision may have saved his life and the life of his family.

"Somehow, by the grace of God, he was able to make it out of our almost fully engulfed living room into our room," Kayla told The Post. "It's a miracle from God that he was able to do that."