Giants Hiring Top Coordinator As Next Head Coach
By Jason Hall
January 28, 2022
The New York Giants are reportedly close to hiring their next head coach.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Giants "are working to hire" Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
"Sources: The #Giants are working to hire #Bills OC Brian Daboll as their new head coach. The two sides will attempt to do a deal and reunite him with old friend and new NYG GM Joe Schoen," Rapoport tweeted Friday (January 28).
Daboll spent the past four seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator, making the playoffs during each of his final three seasons with the franchise.
The 46-year-old had previously spent one season as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, which included winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Daboll also spent two separate stints with the New England Patriots, initially joining as a defensive assistant in 2000 before being promoted to wide receivers coach (2002-06) and later returning as a tight ends coach (2013-16), having served on five Super Bowl championship staffs (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI).
Daboll had also worked as an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and a quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets (2007-08).
The Giants fired former head coach Joe Judge on January 11 after two seasons, both of which ended with losing records, including a 6-10 finish (second in NFC East) in 2020 and a 4-13 season in 2021 (last in NFC East), combined for a .303 winning percentage.