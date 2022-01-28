Giants Hiring Top Coordinator As Next Head Coach

The New York Giants are reportedly close to hiring their next head coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Giants "are working to hire" Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

"Sources: The #Giants are working to hire #Bills OC Brian Daboll as their new head coach. The two sides will attempt to do a deal and reunite him with old friend and new NYG GM Joe Schoen," Rapoport tweeted Friday (January 28).

Daboll spent the past four seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator, making the playoffs during each of his final three seasons with the franchise.

The 46-year-old had previously spent one season as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, which included winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.