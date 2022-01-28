Lauv Is Back With Brand New Single '26'

By Emily Lee

January 28, 2022

Photo: Virgin Music

On Friday (January 28), Lauv returned with a brand new single. '26' marks his first release of 2022 and is the first single off his highly anticipated second full-length album.

On the brand new track, Lauv leans on a sped-up guitar riff and hypnotic beat. Fans will obsess over his latest batch of confessional-style lyrics, which paint a vivid picture of his life. “Can I tell you a story about a boy who broke his own heart and he always blamed everybody else, but the truth is that he did it to himself," Lauv sings on the emotional song.

“26 is the first song from my next album. It’s the moment I woke up and realized I needed to do some work to get back to the kid I was before my life and career got so crazy," Lauv said of his latest release.

This kind of honesty and reflection will define Lauv’s upcoming sophomore album. According to a press release, Lauv focused on his storytelling with this project, crafting an immersive body of work steeped in moments of nostalgia, conflict, and, ultimately, self-empowerment.

No specific release date or title have been revealed of Lauv's next album just yet. Though fans can definitely expect its arrival later in 2022.

