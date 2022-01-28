Lizzo Makes Her Mom Feel 'Special' As She Plays New Music In Touching Video

Lizzo's music is known for bringing her fans joy --- and this time around, it's her mom reaping the benefits of her music. The "Truth Hurts" singer took to social media on Thursday to share a sweet clip of the moment she played her new song entitled "Special" for her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson, making for a precious, viral mother-daughter moment.

Lizzo shared the clip with her 11.9 million followers with the caption:

"This is the first time I played my new music for my momma — I was nervous to post this! But just know: if the ones you love support you — THATS ALL U NEED. It's been a long journey YALL… but I think it's about that time."