'Powder Puff Bandit,' Accused Of Robbing Denver-Area Banks, Pleads Guilty

By Zuri Anderson

January 28, 2022

Photo: Broomfield Police Department

A man called the "Powder Puff Bandit" appeared in court Thursday (January 27) in connection to several bank robberies in Northern Colorado, CBS4 reports.

Paul Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty in Arapahoe County Court to three felony charges. Investigators accused him of carrying out at least seven bank robberies in the Denver metro area, according to court records. These crimes allegedly happened in mid-2020, and prosecutors claim Hernandez did it with another person.

"Hernandez is a federal ex-convict who served time for earlier bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit," according to reporters. "Then in early 2020 he was arrested and was facing charges for three different January 2020 bank robberies where he covered his tattoos with makeup — and was given the new nickname Powder Puff Bandit."

Hernandez and the other person were suspected in these 2020 robberies:

  • August 25 at 3 p.m. at TCF Bank 2084 South Broadway in Denver
  • August 31 at 4:30 p.m. at TCF Bank 7206 Federal Boulevard in Westminster
  • September 3 at 4:30 p.m. at TCF Bank in Denver
  • September 8 at 4:30 p.m. at TCF Bank in Arvada
  • September 15 at 2:46 p.m. at Key Bank 7372 West Chatfield Avenue in Littleton
  • September 21 at 11:40 a.m. at FirstBank at 3801 Federal Boulevard in Denver
  • October 1 at 2:59 p.m. at BBVA Compass Bank at 4600 South Broadway in Englewood

CBS4 says Hernandez's sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

