Quavo Is Back With A Candid Video For New Track 'Shooters Inside My Crib'
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 28, 2022
Quavo has returned to the music scene with a brand new single and new visuals to match. On Friday, the Migos rapper dropped the video for his latest track "Shooters Inside My Crib" directed by longtime Migos collaborator DrewFilmedIt. Quavo initially teased the song and video for his fans back in August, posting to his Instagram page with the caption:
"On The Highway Goin Two Places!”
Earlier this week, the "Walk It Like I Talk It" rapper gave his followers an update on the track, tweeting:
“You asked, you shall receive. Mastering in progress. Shooter Inside My Crib. Mixing."
Shooter Inside My Crib. 🏠 mixing… pic.twitter.com/IgE1VrdJSx— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 24, 2022
During an interview with Yung Miami back in October, Quavo revealed that his upcoming solo project will be different from his works with Migos in the past.
“A lot of melodies. [Migos] tended to put a lot of rap records on our albums, on Culture III this year. And we kind of missed some of that Kelly Price-type of vibes, some of them old melodic vibes. So that’s where I probably will come in. Of course, I’m going to hit them folks some of them ‘Straightening’ records, but more melodies.”
"Shooters Inside My Crib" is likely Quavo’s long-awaited follow-up to Quavo Huncho, his debut solo album that dropped back in 2018. In the video, the 30-year old ATL raps in a restaurant kitchen, plays the piano, and shows off his extensive collection of jewelry and platinum plaques. Just days before dropping his highly anticipated video, Quavo shared:
"I Dreamed Ima Be BIG While I’m Bullets Inside My Sig. Uhm Uhmn Uhmn"
Check out the full video below.