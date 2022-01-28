Quavo Is Back With A Candid Video For New Track 'Shooters Inside My Crib'

During an interview with Yung Miami back in October, Quavo revealed that his upcoming solo project will be different from his works with Migos in the past.

“A lot of melodies. [Migos] tended to put a lot of rap records on our albums, on Culture III this year. And we kind of missed some of that Kelly Price-type of vibes, some of them old melodic vibes. So that’s where I probably will come in. Of course, I’m going to hit them folks some of them ‘Straightening’ records, but more melodies.”

"Shooters Inside My Crib" is likely Quavo’s long-awaited follow-up to Quavo Huncho, his debut solo album that dropped back in 2018. In the video, the 30-year old ATL raps in a restaurant kitchen, plays the piano, and shows off his extensive collection of jewelry and platinum plaques. Just days before dropping his highly anticipated video, Quavo shared:

"I Dreamed Ima Be BIG While I’m Bullets Inside My Sig. Uhm Uhmn Uhmn"