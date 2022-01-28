Red Hot Chili Peppers Throw Fans Into A Frenzy With Mysterious Teaser

By Katrina Nattress

January 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images Europe

When Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled 2022 tour dates last year, we knew it was only a matter of time before they shared an album announcement. Back in October, drummer Chad Smith excited fans by revealing that they were "almost done" recording their 12th studio album. We haven't heard much since then, but on Friday (January 28), RCHP upped the ante by sharing a mysterious post that sounds an awful lot like a song teaser. While the band posted the clip without a caption, Flea couldn't resist and wrote "Been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free."

The clip may only be 18 second long, but it was enough to throw fans into a frenzy — not only is this RCHP's first new music since 2016's The Getaway, but it's also the first snippet of John Frusciante playing with the band since their reunion two years ago following a decade-long hiatus.

"yeah a 20 second snippet and u can tell john’s still got it," one fan tweeted.

"28 january 2022 is the day when we heard john frusciante playing as a member of the red hot chili peppers on an album for the first time since stadium arcadium," wrote another.

See RCHP's post below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices