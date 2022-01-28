Red Hot Chili Peppers Throw Fans Into A Frenzy With Mysterious Teaser

When Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled 2022 tour dates last year, we knew it was only a matter of time before they shared an album announcement. Back in October, drummer Chad Smith excited fans by revealing that they were "almost done" recording their 12th studio album. We haven't heard much since then, but on Friday (January 28), RCHP upped the ante by sharing a mysterious post that sounds an awful lot like a song teaser. While the band posted the clip without a caption, Flea couldn't resist and wrote "Been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free."

The clip may only be 18 second long, but it was enough to throw fans into a frenzy — not only is this RCHP's first new music since 2016's The Getaway, but it's also the first snippet of John Frusciante playing with the band since their reunion two years ago following a decade-long hiatus.

"yeah a 20 second snippet and u can tell john’s still got it," one fan tweeted.

"28 january 2022 is the day when we heard john frusciante playing as a member of the red hot chili peppers on an album for the first time since stadium arcadium," wrote another.

See RCHP's post below.